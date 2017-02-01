San Francisco February 2–8: Indie Film Fest & Downtown Comedy Night

The best of what to do in and around San Francisco this week

share this article

Go out for drinks with a twist this week. Sip sake while indulging in sushi from the brand new high-end sushi restaurant Kinjo, or try a pregame cocktail hour with a bit of yoga at Yoga + Cocktails, hosted by Downward Drinking Dog. Drink and dance along to the beats of Bay Area DJs (and J Dilla fanatics) at the annual tribute party to J Dilla. Or imbibe with a side of laughs from comedy troupe #HellaFunny at Downtown Comedy Night. Plus, the SF Indie Film Fest returns for two weeks of movie-centric events. AFAR Local is our weekly insider guide to the best of what’s happening in cities around the U.S. January 24 | Now open: Restaurant

Kinjo

New to San Francisco’s high-end sushi scene is Kinjo, an omakase (aka chef’s choice) restaurant run by world champion chef Takatoshi Toshi, who won the 2014 World Sushi Cup and the 2015 Global Sushi Challenge as the representative of the United States and developed a devoted following over 10 years working at Sushi Ran in Sausalito. Expect nine courses of melt-in-your-mouth seafood in a congenial environment where interacting with the chef is encouraged.

2206 Polk St., San Francisco | website Click to plan your trip to San Francisco

Article continues below advertisement

February 2 - 16 | Film festival

19th San Francisco Independent Film Festival

It’s always worth checking out the lineup for SF Indie Fest, a film festival that offers a wonderful balance of intellectual work and events designed for audience participation. The two-week schedule is mostly centered at the Roxie Theater, but also features events like a screening of The Big Lebowski where a shadow cast performs it live onstage at the Brava Theater. Several screenings feature shorts with themes like "adulting" and "WTF." You’ll want to take a look and book early to get in on some of the most popular events, including the Anti-Valentine’s Day Power Ballad Sing-a-Long.

Times & locations vary | From $12 | website February 4 | Escape the city

Yoga + Cocktails by Downward Drinking Dog

Head down the coast to Santa Cruz this weekend for an event that’s equal parts healthy and indulgent. At Yoga + Cocktails by Downward Drinking Dog, you’ll take a yoga class meant for all levels with a DJ-assisted soundtrack. Enhance your post-namaste bliss by getting tipsy when you’re done.

11:30 AM - 1:00 PM | Venus Spirits, 427 Swift St. #A, Santa Cruz | From $35 | website Yoga + Cocktails Courtesy of Downward Drinking Dog February 4 | Music

This One Is for Dilla . . .

J Dilla passed away more than a decade ago, but the legendary Detroit producer who created songs for stars like Janet Jackson and A Tribe Called Quest is remembered yearly with a popular tribute event in San Francisco. This year, Bay Area–bred DJs Shortkut, Mr. E, Haylow, and DJ Platurn will spin alongside guest star DJ Spinna, an artist from New York who, like the homegrown guys, has an extensive J Dilla collection and extreme reverence for his legacy. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the J Dilla Foundation, which develops music programs for inner-city schools.

9:00 PM | Mezzanine, 444 Jessie St., San Francisco | From $20 | website

Article continues below advertisement