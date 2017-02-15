San Francisco February 16–22: Speechless & Mostly British Film Festival

A new ramen shop, tech-infused comedy, the Mostly British Film Festival, an inked-up tattoo festival, and Oakland Grammy nominees Los Rakas are on the lineup this week.

AFAR Local is our weekly insider guide to the best of what’s happening in cities around the U.S.

February 10 | Now open: Restaurant

Iza Ramen

One of San Francisco’s pop-up-to-permanent success stories has opened a second brick-and-mortar location. Iza Ramen started as a pop-up inside the 20-year-old Japanese restaurant Blowfish Sushi To Die For (where Iza founder Ritsuo Tsuchida is an owner) before opening a dedicated space in the Lower Haight. Iza has now expanded to SoMa, a neighborhood in need of comforting bowls of ramen, skewers, and sake, as well as meatless options. Diners will find both at Iza, which serves a vegan miso ramen alongside its original: a blend of tonkotsu, chicken, bonito tuna, and vegetable broths.

1155 Folsom St., San Francisco | website

February 16 | Comedy

Speechless: PowerPoint Improv Comedy Show

The premise of Speechless is simple: Presenters—including stand-up comedians, software engineers, and Tony award winners—get in front of the audience to give a presentation based on a PowerPoint they’ve never seen before. The technology-infused comedy show is put on by Speechless the company, which offers public speaking training as well as comedy shows, team-building ice breakers, and retirement roasts.

6:00 PM - 9:30 PM | Public Works, 161 Erie St., San Francisco | From $13 | website