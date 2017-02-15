San Francisco February 16–22: Speechless & Mostly British Film Festival

Courtesy of Speechless
Feb 15, 2017
Los Rakas
The best of what to do in and around San Francisco this week
A new ramen shop, tech-infused comedy, the Mostly British Film Festival, an inked-up tattoo festival, and Oakland Grammy nominees Los Rakas are on the lineup this week.
February 10 | Now open: Restaurant
Iza Ramen
One of San Francisco’s pop-up-to-permanent success stories has opened a second brick-and-mortar location. Iza Ramen started as a pop-up inside the 20-year-old Japanese restaurant Blowfish Sushi To Die For (where Iza founder Ritsuo Tsuchida is an owner) before opening a dedicated space in the Lower Haight. Iza has now expanded to SoMa, a neighborhood in need of comforting bowls of ramen, skewers, and sake, as well as meatless options. Diners will find both at Iza, which serves a vegan miso ramen alongside its original: a blend of tonkotsu, chicken, bonito tuna, and vegetable broths.
1155 Folsom St., San Francisco | website
February 16 | Comedy
Speechless: PowerPoint Improv Comedy Show
The premise of Speechless is simple: Presenters—including stand-up comedians, software engineers, and Tony award winners—get in front of the audience to give a presentation based on a PowerPoint they’ve never seen before. The technology-infused comedy show is put on by Speechless the company, which offers public speaking training as well as comedy shows, team-building ice breakers, and retirement roasts.
6:00 PM - 9:30 PM | Public Works, 161 Erie St., San Francisco | From $13 | website
February 16 - 23 | Film festival
Mostly British Film Festival
The ninth edition of the Mostly British Film Festival adheres to its name when it comes to screening features and documentaries. This year’s program includes films from South Africa, New Zealand, and Australia, with highlights such as an Emily Dickinson biopic, recent BAFTA nominees, and a marathon of Beatles films shown in honor of the legendary British group’s last ever concert, held August 29, 1966, at San Francisco’s recently demolished Candlestick Park.
Vogue Theatre, 3290 Sacramento St., San Francisco | From $15 | website
February 17 - 19 | Escape the city
Bay Area Tattoo Convention
The 13th annual Bay Area Tattoo Convention is the place to see unbelievable tattoo art and research a future tattoo. There will be dozens of talented local artists representing a wide variety of techniques onsite. Start the weekend early on February 16, when Pearl Teese and the Tinis will be performing at Elbo Room’s official preparty.
SFO Hyatt Regency, 1333 Old Bayshore Hwy., Burlingame | From $30 | website
February 19 | Music
Los Rakas
Real-life cousins Raka Rich and Raka Dun are Los Rakas, a Panamanian hip-hop duo from Oakland who should really be international superstars. And with a Grammy nomination in this year’s Best Latin Rock, Urban, or Alternative Album category, they’re well on their way. Socially conscious, streetwise, and funky, with onstage charisma and the ability to draw in an audience, they’re keeping a soulful pulse flowing in the Bay Area.
9:00 PM | Slim’s, 333 11th St., San Francisco | From $16 | website
Tamara Palmer is a daily news writer, rapper confidante, DJ, and celebrity chef ghostwriter from San Francisco.
