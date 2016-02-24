San Francisco Feb 25–March 2: Dre Day, Russian Festival & Orchids Galore

The best of what to do in and around San Francisco this week

share this article

Hip-hop, flowers, and flavored vodka: It's all going on in San Francisco this week! The Russian Festival is a chance to see a St. Petersburg choral singing group, browse Russian arts and crafts, and sample all sorts of culinary goodies—including, of course, vodka. Dre Day is for hip-hop fans to celebrate the musical influence of Dr. Dre, and at the Pacific Orchid Exposition you can enjoy thousands of these beautiful flowers. There's a new oyster bar opening up, and if you want something a little different, it's Stanford's annual Viennese Ball. ﻿﻿AFAR Local is our weekly insider guide to the best of what's happening in cities around the U.S. February 26 | Music

Dre Day 2016

Some of the Bay Area’s most discerning hip-hop DJs come together each year to celebrate the musical legacy of hit-making producer (and headphones guru) Dr. Dre. In fact, they’re part of a larger Dre Day celebration of parties that are happening this week throughout the country. The San Francisco edition features beloved radio host Chuy Gomez of Q102.1 FM with his DJ Mind Motion, plus Platurn, Cutso, and Franchise, all mixmasters who have intricate knowledge of where Dre got his influences as well as who he has impacted.

9 p.m.–3 a.m. | Mighty, 119 Utah St., San Francisco | (415) 626-7001 | Free before 11 p.m. with RSVP | website

Article continues below advertisement

February 26–28 | Cultural festival

2016 Russian Festival

A cultural festival for all ages, the 28th annual Russian Festival offers arts and crafts, live performances, and food/beverage tastings, including of flavored vodkas. Scheduled entertainment includes the Kronevets Quartet, a choral singing group from St. Petersburg, and dance presentations by the Bay Area’s Firebird Dance Ensemble and San Francisco dancers choreographed by San Francisco’s Vladimir Riazantsev. Come hungry and you’ll soon figure out the differences between piroshki and pelmeni.

5–7 p.m. | Russian Center of San Francisco, 2460 Sutter St., San Francisco | From $14 | website Click to plan your trip to SF February 26–28 | Flower show

64th Annual Pacific Orchid Exposition

San Francisco is home to the country’s largest orchid show, now in its 64th year. Ogle 150,000 gorgeous orchids from around the world, many of which are for sale, and get expert tips on how to take care of these special but temperamental flowers. There’s also a silent auction with a wide variety of items, including vacation getaways. The annual event helps the San Francisco Orchid Society with their ongoing conservation efforts.

9 a.m. | Fort Mason Center, 2 Marina Blvd., San Francisco | From $7.50 | website Pacific Orchid Exposition 2010 Photo by Guillaume Paumier/Flickr

February 27 | Escape the city

The 39th Annual Viennese Ball

Since 1978, the Viennese Ball has been a beloved cultural tradition at Stanford University, and interest over the years has grown the gala into an offsite affair. While many students have been preparing for the social dance with complimentary classes over the past few weeks, the event is open to dancers of all levels.

8 p.m. | Santa Clara Marriott, 2700 Mission College Blvd., Santa Clara | From $48 | website

Article continues below advertisement