San Francisco Feb 25–March 2: Dre Day, Russian Festival & Orchids Galore

Feb 24, 2016
Leo's Oyster Bar
The best of what to do in and around San Francisco this week
Hip-hop, flowers, and flavored vodka: It's all going on in San Francisco this week! The Russian Festival is a chance to see a St. Petersburg choral singing group, browse Russian arts and crafts, and sample all sorts of culinary goodies—including, of course, vodka. Dre Day is for hip-hop fans to celebrate the musical influence of Dr. Dre, and at the Pacific Orchid Exposition you can enjoy thousands of these beautiful flowers. There's a new oyster bar opening up, and if you want something a little different, it's Stanford's annual Viennese Ball.
February 26 | Music
Dre Day 2016
Some of the Bay Area’s most discerning hip-hop DJs come together each year to celebrate the musical legacy of hit-making producer (and headphones guru) Dr. Dre. In fact, they’re part of a larger Dre Day celebration of parties that are happening this week throughout the country. The San Francisco edition features beloved radio host Chuy Gomez of Q102.1 FM with his DJ Mind Motion, plus Platurn, Cutso, and Franchise, all mixmasters who have intricate knowledge of where Dre got his influences as well as who he has impacted.
9 p.m.–3 a.m. | Mighty, 119 Utah St., San Francisco | (415) 626-7001 | Free before 11 p.m. with RSVP | website
February 26–28 | Cultural festival
2016 Russian Festival
A cultural festival for all ages, the 28th annual Russian Festival offers arts and crafts, live performances, and food/beverage tastings, including of flavored vodkas. Scheduled entertainment includes the Kronevets Quartet, a choral singing group from St. Petersburg, and dance presentations by the Bay Area’s Firebird Dance Ensemble and San Francisco dancers choreographed by San Francisco’s Vladimir Riazantsev. Come hungry and you’ll soon figure out the differences between piroshki and pelmeni.
5–7 p.m. | Russian Center of San Francisco, 2460 Sutter St., San Francisco | From $14 | website
February 26–28 | Flower show
64th Annual Pacific Orchid Exposition
San Francisco is home to the country’s largest orchid show, now in its 64th year. Ogle 150,000 gorgeous orchids from around the world, many of which are for sale, and get expert tips on how to take care of these special but temperamental flowers. There’s also a silent auction with a wide variety of items, including vacation getaways. The annual event helps the San Francisco Orchid Society with their ongoing conservation efforts.
9 a.m. | Fort Mason Center, 2 Marina Blvd., San Francisco | From $7.50 | website
February 27 | Escape the city
The 39th Annual Viennese Ball
Since 1978, the Viennese Ball has been a beloved cultural tradition at Stanford University, and interest over the years has grown the gala into an offsite affair. While many students have been preparing for the social dance with complimentary classes over the past few weeks, the event is open to dancers of all levels.
8 p.m. | Santa Clara Marriott, 2700 Mission College Blvd., Santa Clara | From $48 | website
Now open | Restaurant
Leo’s Oyster Bar
The latest project from the Big Night Restaurant Group, proprietors of popular mainstays Marlowe, Park Tavern, and The Cavalier, is an opulent and charming seafood house where bivalves and other fruits de mer are king. Sample varieties from California, Washington, Canada, and the East Coast while indulging in luxurious caviar service, sumptuous Louie salads with crab and shrimp, and lobster rolls bursting from their seams, washed down with gorgeous cocktails like the Garden Party, made with gin, egg white, and rosemary.
568 Sacramento St., San Francisco | (415) 872-9982 | website
Tamara Palmer is a daily news writer, rapper confidante, DJ, and celebrity chef ghostwriter from San Francisco.
