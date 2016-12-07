San Francisco December 8–14: Drag Queens on Ice & Winterfest

The best of what to do in and around San Francisco this week

The Bay Area is still mourning all those who were lost in the tragic Oakland fire last weekend. This week, there are plenty of ways to help families of the victims, including donating to a medical costs and funeral fund here. In recognition of the tragedy, SFMoMA is offering free admission on December 8 from 6-9 p.m. It’s also a week to spend time with friends and loved ones, whether at Union Square’s temporary ice rink, in Sausalito for Winterfest, at a tribute to Stevie Wonder’s Wonder-Full music, or by joining with strangers for a new kind of caroling. AFAR Local is our weekly insider guide to the best of what’s happening in cities around the U.S. November 29 | Now open: Restaurant

Flores

Chef Alejandro Morgan of the Mission’s Lolinda and its rooftop companion, El Techo, has brought his thoughtful Mexican cooking across town to Cow Hollow with the opening of Flores. In his new spot, Morgan offers a menu of approachable yet atypical bites for the area, including duck confit enchiladas, huitlacoche (corn fungus) quesadillas, and striped bass tacos, plus an equally robust list of tequilas and mezcals.

2030 Union St., San Francisco

December 8 | Ice skating

Drag Queens on Ice

San Francisco is not exactly a winter wonderland, but the temporary installation of the Union Square Ice Rink allows us to pretend. On Thursday, lace up your skates for Drag Queens on Ice, a public skating session in which you can shoot the duck and hit a spread eagle (those are skating moves, folks) alongside fabulous drag queens. Be sure to stick around for the evening’s special performance.

8:00 PM - 9:30 PM | Union Square Ice Rink, 333 Post St., San Francisco | From $7 | website December 9 - 11 | Escape the city

Winterfest Sausalito

Bundle up and head to the North Bay this weekend for a taste of Winterfest Sausalito. The event starts on Friday night with a gala, and then continues with a boat parade on Saturday and a pancake brunch on Sunday. Before brunch, consider running the Jingle Bell 5K—those pancakes will taste even better as a reward for your athletic effort.

The Big Tent, Sausalito Yacht Harbor, 100 Humboldt Ave., Sausalito | From $5 | website Flores Courtesy of Flores December 10 | Music

Wonder-Full SF 13: A Tribute to the Wonder of Stevie

National treasure Stevie Wonder is particularly adored in San Francisco, home of the annual Wonder-Full party. Each year, local DJs Hakobo, King Most, and Proof are joined by special guest DJ Spinna from New York City (where a sister Wonder-Full event takes place). They all dig deep into their extensive collection of beyond-the-hits Wonder productions, playing for a loving crowd that keeps the dance floor full all night long.

9:00 PM | Mezzanine, 444 Jessie St., San Francisco | Free | website

