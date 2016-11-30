San Francisco December 1–7: Golden Girls & Magical Holiday Tea

The best of what to do in and around San Francisco this week

Get the winter holidays started in San Francisco this week. For a new twist on the season, head to Victoria Theatre to see some of the city’s most famous drag queens perform Christmas episodes of Golden Girls. Or sip afternoon tea at a special holiday teatime hosted by the Top of the Mark. Then head south to Los Gatos for the Festival of Lights, a walkable display that rivals anything in the big city. AFAR Local is our weekly insider guide to the best of what’s happening in cities around the U.S. December 1 - 23 | Theater

Golden Girls: The Christmas Episodes

Have someone you want to thank for being a friend? Take ’em to see San Francisco’s finest drag queens perform two new Christmas episodes from the campy 1980s sitcom Golden Girls. If you grew up with the show, it’ll tug at all the right heartstrings, and if you didn’t, prepare to pick up a new throwback favorite. The revue, which tends to sell out most dates each year, stars Heklina as Dorothy, Matthew Martin as Blanche, D’Arcy Drollinger as Rose, and Holotta Tymes as Sophia.

8:00 PM | Victoria Theatre, 2961 16th St., San Francisco | From $30 | website Click to plan your trip to San Francisco

December 2 | Now open: Bar

The Den

WesBurger ‘N’ More is opening a tiny new bar called The Den this week. It’s only got room for 15 people, so your best shot at checking it out is to stop by on the early side after you’ve grabbed a burger—like the spicy and gooey Hot Wes—at the main spot. Tame your buzzing lips with a low-proof punch, sake, or beer; a late-night snack menu from WesBurger is expected soon.

2240 Mission St., San Francisco | website December 2 - 3 | Tea

Magical Holiday Tea

Visit the Top of the Mark, San Francisco’s classic, glassed-in rooftop bar, for its annual Magical Holiday Tea. This year, new executive chef Michael Wong and pastry chef Phuong Vuong have outdone themselves with a buffet selection of ornately crafted tea sandwiches, scones, and sweets that rival the bites at the area’s greatest tea services, all with commanding views of the city. Santa’s sleigh will be displayed in the lobby during Friday’s seating, while the jolly man himself makes an appearance on Saturday. Bring an unwrapped toy for the San Francisco Firefighters Toy Drive for a $4 discount.

12:00 PM | Top of the Mark, Intercontinental Mark Hopkins San Francisco, 999 California St., San Francisco | From $70 | website City Dance's Onstage 2016 Courtesy of City Dance's Onstage 2016 December 3 - 4 | Dance

City Dance’s Onstage 2016

San Francisco’s City Dance Studios presents a yearly look at its diverse work, which intermingles professionals and students—including 14-year-old local Kida the Great, who makes viral videos on YouTube and won the most recent edition of the competitive TV series So You Think You Can Dance? Think of it as an easy way to sample a wide variety of movement styles, including classics like flamenco and ballet as well as club-driven dances drawn from the dancehall and hip-hop scenes.

Cowell Theater, Herbst Pavilion, 2 Marina Blvd., San Francisco | From $39.50 | website

