San Francisco Dec 17–23: A Charlie Brown Christmas Sing-Along, Grateful Dead Tribute

What to do in and around San Francisco this week

share this article

This week in San Francisco it's time to enjoy A Charlie Brown Christmas as performed by the San Francisco Symphony and Jodi Benson from The Little Mermaid—prepare to join in! A different kind of musical tribute is taking place for The Grateful Dead, as local artists play a concert paired with a signing of the latest book about the band. San Francisco is finally getting two much-needed additions this week: An Alamo Drafthouse cinema, and an outpost of Mensho Tokyo, the cult ramen spot from Japan. And if you still have some Christmas shopping to do, try the KPFA Winter Crafts Fair this weekend in Richmond. December 17 | Movie theater opening

Alamo Drafthouse San Francisco

The Mission District’s hot debut this week is not a restaurant but a swanky new movie theater. Alamo Drafthouse is a national chain known for serving good hot food as well as beer and wine to your seat. The local outpost’s menu was created by chef Ronnie New, most recently seen at Comstock Saloon. While we imagine most people will want to see The Force Awakens in the next few weeks, the theater will continually offer a balance of blockbusters (including Star Wars: Episode VII) as well as local and independent efforts.

Times vary | 2550 Mission St., San Francisco |(415) 549-5959 | From $10 | website

Article continues below advertisement

December 18–20 & 22–24 | Musical

A Charlie Brown Christmas—Live!

Can’t you practically hear Charlie Brown’s irresistibly shuffly Christmas theme song in your head right now? The classic holiday tune from composer Vince Guaraldi is even better when heard in the real world, performed by the amazing San Francisco Symphony. Jodi Benson, the voice of Ariel from Disney’s The Little Mermaid, stars as the lead vocalist, but audience participation is definitely encouraged.

Times vary | Louise M. Davies Symphony Hall, 201 Van Ness Ave., San Francisco | From $15 | website December 20 | Concert and book signing

This Is a Dream We All Dreamed: A Salute to the Grateful Dead

The legacy of the Bay Area’s legendary Grateful Dead, which performed its final concerts in California and Illinois earlier this year, continues to be furthered in print through books like This Is a Dream We All Dreamed: An Oral History of The Grateful Dead by Blair Jackson and David Gans. Tonight’s combination book signing and concert features live tributes by local artists, including Henry Kaiser with Matt Hartle, Doobie Decibel System, Melody Walker, and Sweet Blossom.

8 p.m. | Great American Music Hall, 859 O’Farrell St., San Francisco | (415) 885-0750 | From $15 | website AFAR Local is published every Wednesday, so check back for insider updates on restaurant openings, festivals, exhibitions, shows, weekend escapes, and more. Planning a trip? The AFAR guide to San Francisco has you covered.

Article continues below advertisement