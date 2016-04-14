San Francisco April 14–20: Peaches Christ’s Spice World & Mister Jiu’s

April 14–20 | Film festival San Francisco Green Film Festival This week brings 70 environmental films from around the world and more than 90 filmmakers to San Francisco for an annual celebration of a vital corner of the movie industry. Among the many certain highlights of the program are 5 Blocks, a work-in-progress documentary on the transformation of the central portion of San Francisco’s Market Street, and An Acquired Taste, a piece on locavore hunters in the Bay Area. San Francisco Green Film Festival is also a non-profit organization offering screenings throughout the year. Times and locations vary | From $15 | website

April 16 | Film and drag

Peaches Christ’s Spice World

One of San Francisco’s leading ladies of drag is Peaches Christ. Her film screening slash performance events are followed with a fierce passion, but even she probably isn’t prepared for how much people will love her latest project. She’ll pair screenings of Spice World, the seminal 1997 film starring the Spice Girls, with a parody performance called “Spice Racks” that stars Christ alongside drag queens including Cheddar Gorgeous, Peggy L’Eggs, Honey Mahogany, and Anna Phylactic.

3 p.m. and 8 p.m. | Castro Theatre, 429 Castro St., San Francisco | (415) 621-6350 | From $32 | website

April 16–17 | Escape the city

Sebastopol Apple Blossom Festival

Take a trip up to apple country this weekend for the Sebastopol Apple Blossom Festival in Sonoma County, which begins with a parade on the morning of April 16 and a “blues explosion” concert on April 17. The quaint event includes arts and crafts exhibitors and a wide variety of street food options as well as local wine and craft beer tastings.

Times vary | 282 S. High St., Sebastopol | From $9.43 | website

April 20 | Concert

Berner Presents Hippie Hill

April 20 is an unofficial holiday for cannabis enthusiasts that is ardently celebrated in San Francisco. Berner, a rapper with a cult following who operates what one might call a marijuana lifestyle clothing store (Cookies on Haight Street) and is a noted cultivator, is promoting a huge multi-artist concert to celebrate. Starring hip-hop legends Cypress Hill, the event will be called Hippie Hill, a name taken in honor of the city’s outdoor area that is traditionally home to some of the day’s biggest revelry. Even seasoned smokers may find Berner’s event over the top, but come with a sense of humor and a willingness to be levitated and you’ll have fun in a uniquely Bay Area experience.

5:30 p.m. | Bill Graham Civic Auditorium, 99 Grove St., San Francisco | (415) 624-8900 | From $49.50 | website

Now open | Restaurant

Mister Jiu’s

A highly anticipated new restaurant that's been several years in the making is Mister Jiu’s in Chinatown. Chef/owner Brandon Jew is only the third restaurateur to occupy the beautiful space since the late 19th century, and he has given it a clean and elegant makeover to befit his refined menu, which is served family-style over five courses for $69 per person. Jew is determined to put Chinese food on the fine dining map of San Francisco with this project, and with opening dishes utilizing exquisite local produce and proteins like tea-smoked Liberty Farm duck, salt-baked McFarland Springs trout, and housemade silken tofu with green almonds, he’s well on his way.

28 Waverly Place, San Francisco | (415)857-9688 | website

