Snag Some of AFAR’s Favorite Travel Gear at REI’s Labor Day Sale Right Now

Stock up on shoes, bags, water bottles, and camping gear from AFAR’s Best Of lists through September 2, 2019.

For some people, Labor Day marks the beginning of leaf-peeping season, the time of year they can start checking fall color forecasts and planning foliage-focused weekend road trips. But for the gearheads at AFAR, Labor Day means the end-of-summer sales at trusted outdoor retailer REI. All year, we round up, test, and vet bags, backpacks, jackets, water bottles, shoes, and other items for the discerning traveler. Right now, many of these have been marked down up to 50 percent at the REI Co-op to make room for next season’s products. The sale lasts through Monday, September 2, 2019, so snag these great deals before we do! Hiking Shoes and Boots Planning on hiking one of the world’s most famous pilgrimages later this year? Or perhaps you’re headed to Patagonia to tackle the W Trek. Either way, most of the items on our list of the best hiking shoes and boots for women are on sale: Courtesy of REI Hoka One One Speedgoat 2 With a Vibram MegaGrip high-traction outsole and five-millimeter lugs, the Hoka One One Speedgoat 2 has excellent grip and is great for trail running on varied terrain. We also love that the open-engineered mesh allows our feet to breathe. This item is available through the REI Outlet at 20 perent off, with an additional 20 percent taken off with the coupon code LABORDAY19. Buy Now: $112 (Was $140), rei.com La Sportiva Synthesis Mid GTX Hiking Shoes The La Sportiva’s midcut gives your ankle a little more stability and the varied size and placement of the lugs on the shoe’s sole supply excellent traction on granite slabs, packed dirt, loose scree, mud, and more. These shoes are available through the REI Outlet at 25 percent off; get an additional 20 percent taken off with the coupon code LABORDAY19. Buy Now: $139 (Was $185), rei.com Chaco Z/Cloud X2 Sandals Can a sandal be a hiking shoe? With strong jacquard webbing and a toe loop to keep it secured to your feet, and a comfy, rubber compound sole that keeps it stable even in wet conditions, the Chaco Z/CloudX2 definitely fits the bill. Available from the REI Outlet at 40 percent off; get an additional 20 percent taken off with the coupon code LABORDAY19. Buy Now: $66 (Was $110), rei.com Courtesy of REI Vasque Mesa Trek UltraDry Hiking Boots These hiking boots are a steal at 50 percent off. The UltraDry membrane will keep your feet warm and dry even while conditions are wet and muddy, and the deep, multi-directional lugs provide great traction when the trail gets slippery. Buy Now: $70 (Was $140), rei.com Water Shoes Perhaps you need a new pair of one of our favorite stylish water shoes for when you soak up the last bit of summer at these great fall beaches. Keen Bali Strap Sandals

With adjustable straps, a covered toe, and a foot-friendly compression-molded sole, these are the bring-everywhere water sandals for women. They incorporate a natural odor-control technology and washable polyester webbing upper, so they’re ready for every kind of adventure. Buy Now: $51 (Was $80), rei.com Courtesy of REI Adidas Terrex Climacool Boat Sleek Shoes They may look like stylish sneakers for women, but with a breathable knit upper and grippy sole, these Terrex Climacool shoes are actually made to get wet. We like these even more because the yarn used in the knit is made from recycled plastic collected on beaches through a partnership with Parley for the Oceans. Buy Now: $39 (Was $65), rei.com Reef Little Ahi Flip-Flops The kiddos deserve a stylish pair of water shoes too! With its fun patterns, backstrap, contoured footbed, and rubber outsole, the Little Ahi will keep your kids’ feet safe and comfy. Buy Now: $15 (Was $24), rei.com Bags and Backpacks Whether you’re going on a last-minute weekend getaway or planning your shoulder season travel, pack for trips long and short with one of our favorite weekenders and one of the best waterproof backpacks for when the fall weather starts to turn. Courtesy of REI United by Blue Weekender Duffel Made with a 100 percent recycled polyester, this environmentally friendly duffel includes a padded 13-inch laptop sleeve and plenty of zippered pockets, and at 24 liters, it complies with carry-on size limits. Better still, for every product sold, United by Blue removes one pound of trash from oceans and waterways around the world. Buy Now: $73 (Was $98) rei.com Arc’teryx Granville Pack As good for commuting to work as it is for hiking in the rain forest, this water-resistant backpack features ripstop nylon, and the critical seams are taped over to ensure that moisture doesn’t seep through the stitching. The 20-liter pack has a sleeve for a 15-inch laptop and a few other organizing pouches on the inside and out. Buy Now: $169 (Was $225), rei.com Water bottles As more members of the travel industry ban single-use plastic water bottles, it’s becoming increasingly important to BYOB—bring your own bottle. Crowd favorites like Hydroflask and Yeti aren’t currently on sale at REI (although you can find deals on them throughout the year), but this is the perfect chance to snap up one of the more rugged picks on our best water bottles list. Courtesy of REI Katadyn BeFree Collapsible Water Filter Bottle Space-saving and filtering, this bottle is great for some of your more off-the-beaten track adventures. Its replaceable filter traps protozoa and other disease-causing organisms, so you can refill your bottle from just about any suspicious source and stay safe. Each filter lasts for 1,000 liters and costs $25. Buy Now: $34 (Was $45), rei.com Jackets

