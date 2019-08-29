Snag Some of AFAR’s Favorite Travel Gear at REI’s Labor Day Sale Right Now

Courtesy of REI
Get ready for your autumn adventures with top-of-the-line outdoor gear.
Stock up on shoes, bags, water bottles, and camping gear from AFAR’s Best Of lists through September 2, 2019.
For some people, Labor Day marks the beginning of leaf-peeping season, the time of year they can start checking fall color forecasts and planning foliage-focused weekend road trips. But for the gearheads at AFAR, Labor Day means the end-of-summer sales at trusted outdoor retailer REI. All year, we round up, test, and vet bags, backpacks, jackets, water bottles, shoes, and other items for the discerning traveler. Right now, many of these have been marked down up to 50 percent at the REI Co-op to make room for next season’s products. The sale lasts through Monday, September 2, 2019, so snag these great deals before we do!
Planning on hiking one of the world’s most famous pilgrimages later this year? Or perhaps you’re headed to Patagonia to tackle the W Trek. Either way, most of the items on our list of the best hiking shoes and boots for women are on sale:
With a Vibram MegaGrip high-traction outsole and five-millimeter lugs, the Hoka One One Speedgoat 2 has excellent grip and is great for trail running on varied terrain. We also love that the open-engineered mesh allows our feet to breathe. This item is available through the REI Outlet at 20 perent off, with an additional 20 percent taken off with the coupon code LABORDAY19.
Buy Now: $112 (Was $140), rei.com
The La Sportiva’s midcut gives your ankle a little more stability and the varied size and placement of the lugs on the shoe’s sole supply excellent traction on granite slabs, packed dirt, loose scree, mud, and more. These shoes are available through the REI Outlet at 25 percent off; get an additional 20 percent taken off with the coupon code LABORDAY19.
Buy Now: $139 (Was $185), rei.com
Can a sandal be a hiking shoe? With strong jacquard webbing and a toe loop to keep it secured to your feet, and a comfy, rubber compound sole that keeps it stable even in wet conditions, the Chaco Z/CloudX2 definitely fits the bill. Available from the REI Outlet at 40 percent off; get an additional 20 percent taken off with the coupon code LABORDAY19.
Buy Now: $66 (Was $110), rei.com
These hiking boots are a steal at 50 percent off. The UltraDry membrane will keep your feet warm and dry even while conditions are wet and muddy, and the deep, multi-directional lugs provide great traction when the trail gets slippery.
Buy Now: $70 (Was $140), rei.com
Perhaps you need a new pair of one of our favorite stylish water shoes for when you soak up the last bit of summer at these great fall beaches.
With adjustable straps, a covered toe, and a foot-friendly compression-molded sole, these are the bring-everywhere water sandals for women. They incorporate a natural odor-control technology and washable polyester webbing upper, so they’re ready for every kind of adventure.
Buy Now: $51 (Was $80), rei.com
They may look like stylish sneakers for women, but with a breathable knit upper and grippy sole, these Terrex Climacool shoes are actually made to get wet. We like these even more because the yarn used in the knit is made from recycled plastic collected on beaches through a partnership with Parley for the Oceans.
Buy Now: $39 (Was $65), rei.com
The kiddos deserve a stylish pair of water shoes too! With its fun patterns, backstrap, contoured footbed, and rubber outsole, the Little Ahi will keep your kids’ feet safe and comfy.
Buy Now: $15 (Was $24), rei.com
Whether you’re going on a last-minute weekend getaway or planning your shoulder season travel, pack for trips long and short with one of our favorite weekenders and one of the best waterproof backpacks for when the fall weather starts to turn.
Made with a 100 percent recycled polyester, this environmentally friendly duffel includes a padded 13-inch laptop sleeve and plenty of zippered pockets, and at 24 liters, it complies with carry-on size limits. Better still, for every product sold, United by Blue removes one pound of trash from oceans and waterways around the world.
Buy Now: $73 (Was $98) rei.com
As good for commuting to work as it is for hiking in the rain forest, this water-resistant backpack features ripstop nylon, and the critical seams are taped over to ensure that moisture doesn’t seep through the stitching. The 20-liter pack has a sleeve for a 15-inch laptop and a few other organizing pouches on the inside and out.
Buy Now: $169 (Was $225), rei.com
As more members of the travel industry ban single-use plastic water bottles, it’s becoming increasingly important to BYOB—bring your own bottle. Crowd favorites like Hydroflask and Yeti aren’t currently on sale at REI (although you can find deals on them throughout the year), but this is the perfect chance to snap up one of the more rugged picks on our best water bottles list.
Space-saving and filtering, this bottle is great for some of your more off-the-beaten track adventures. Its replaceable filter traps protozoa and other disease-causing organisms, so you can refill your bottle from just about any suspicious source and stay safe. Each filter lasts for 1,000 liters and costs $25.
Buy Now: $34 (Was $45), rei.com
With fall and winter approaching, now is the time to make sure you have the right gear for any weather. One of our favorite rain jackets for travel is on sale right now, plus you can find some great deals on top-of-the-line warm, insulated winter coats.
This is not your ordinary stiff and plasticky rain jacket. The colorful Burton Narraway for women is just as functional as it is good looking. The polyester shell feels supple and stays quiet, and the lining fabric features tiny pores that open or close to adjust to your body temperature.
Buy Now: $60 (Was $120), rei.com
This 800-fill-power goose down jacket is one of the things that AFAR publisher Bryan Kinkade doesn’t leave home without. It’s incredibly lightweight at 7.8 ounces, is durable, and packs down into its own pocket. Both men’s and women’s versions are available through the REI Outlet at 30 percent off, with an additional 20 percent taken off with the coupon code LABORDAY19.
Buy Now: $245 (Was $350), rei.com (men) and rei.com (women)
And, of course, it wouldn’t be an REI sale without loads of camping gear. In July we released our behemoth essential camping checklist complete with gear recommendations, so if you’re looking to start your camping gear collection or update an existing one, now is the time.
Big enough to stand up in and yet still strong enough to weather high-wind storms, the Big Agnes Big House 4 Deluxe is a perfect tent for car camping.
Buy Now: $262 (Was $350), rei.com
The smaller Tepui Ayer 2 is only 95 pounds and clips into a car’s roof rack. It sets up faster than ground-level models, and you can also pitch just the fly and ground cloth to create a sunshade for beaches and picnics.
Buy Now: $977 (Was $1,150), rei.com
The NEMO Tango Duo sleeping bag wraps a responsibly harvested 650-fill down comforter around two 20-inch inflatable air pads to create a sleeping situation only a few inches narrower than a standard full-size bed.
Buy Now: $300 (Was $400), rei.com
This sleeping bag’s hourglass shape gives side sleepers the freedom and extra space to curl their knees. It’s also lighter and more packable than rectangular bags.
Buy Now: $195 (Was $260), rei.com
A compact stove system, the wood-burning BioLite Campstove 2 captures the fire’s exhaust and converts it into electricity for the stove. Plus, you can even use it to charge phones and cameras via a USB port.
Buy Now: $150 (Was $200), rei.com
These glittering, solar-powered string lights add fun ambience to any outdoor situation. They also wrap around a fist-sized spool and are rechargeable via USB.
Buy Now: $28 (Was $40), rei.com
No need to worry about a bulky, empty cooler taking up space in your garage. The Kelty Folding Cooler collapses to just four inches high and still delivers excellent insulation.
Buy Now: $40 (Was $80), rei.com
