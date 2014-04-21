Reel Adventurer: Wildlife Cinematographer Bob Poole

By Alexis Marie Adams
Emmy Award–winning wildlife cinematographer Bob Poole spends six to eight months a year crisscrossing the globe to shoot films for National Geographic, PBS, BBC, Discovery Channel, and others. Next up: a six-part TV series that he is shooting in Africa and will air in 2015.
Discover what launched the 54-year-old’s career, what drives him, and how he recharges.
