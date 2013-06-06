Reading List: 7 Pieces We Loved This Week

“That Instrument Known as the Eiffel Tower,” New York Times

After you hear him “play” the Eiffel Tower, musician Joseph Bertolozzi might inspire you to carry drumsticks and mallets on your travels from now on. It’s not a totally new concept: 50 years ago, Frank Zappa played a bicycle on The Steve Allen Show. —Derk Richardson

“Bloggers’ Take on TBEX Toronto,” Butterfly Diary

Diehard AFAR followers will have noticed that last week there was a marked uptick in travel blogger tweeting from Toronto, including from me and Lauren, our community manager. We were there for TBEX, the Travel Bloggers’ Exchange, and it was an incredible opportunity to meet many of our fantastic ambassadors—such as the charming Charu Suri of Butterflydiary.com. She’s written a nice wrap-up of the conference. I hope to see many familiar faces at the next TBEX, in Dublin! —Davina Baum

“Want to Save Civilization? Get In Line,” New York Times Magazine

Even though I practice yoga, I still have a hard time staying calm when I’m stuck in a slow-moving line. My patience quickly disappears when I’m behind a dozen first-time flyers at airport security or when I have to renew my license at the always line ensnared DMV. But Matthew J.X. Malady makes a convincing case for the necessity of lines and why we should wait patiently in them in the New York Times Magazine. —Jen Murphy