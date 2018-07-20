Places Where Your U.S. Dollar Will Go Far in Fall

The Popes’ Palace in Avignon is a UNESCO World Heritage site and one of many reasons to visit Provence in the fall.

Looking for a fall escape that won’t break the bank? Here are five ideas to get you on the road this autumn.

In travel, as in life, timing is everything. These five autumn-friendly locales offer up that coveted sweet spot wherein great deals on hotels and airfare, thinned-out crowds, pleasant weather, and seasonal appeal converge. This fall, “shoulder season”—wedged just between the peak- and off-season travel periods—beckons throughout Europe, in the southern fringes of the Caribbean, and even as far away as New Zealand, which is just emerging into spring. So pay less and get more at these five perfect fall destinations where your dollar will go far. Photo by finaeva_i/Shutterstock.com The 17th-century Fountain of Four Dolphins in Aix-en-Provence Play in Provence Once the hordes of summer sun-worshippers pour out, the temperatures dip from hot to agreeably warm and the pace of life slows down in southern France’s Provence region. With an atmosphere that’s equal parts scenic and serene, fall means reduced rates on international airfare and sweet deals on villa rentals. You can even eke out some late-summer beach time in spots like St. Tropez. Just keep in mind that hotels and restaurants may begin to shutter as early as November. Off the Mediterranean coast, winding clifftop roads lead to sleepy, tucked-away villages, while historic monuments and structures—some stretching as far back as the Roman provincial days—are strewn about, from the amphitheater in Arles to the fountains of Aix-en-Provence to the papal palace of Avignon.

They’re all tied together by the landscapes that inspired artists like Cézanne, Picasso, and van Gogh. And then, of course, there’s the Provençal food and wine—with olive and grape harvesting in full swing, the autumnal bounty is especially plentiful. Photo by Gail Johnson/Shutterstock.com Cooling down in the clear blue waters of Knip Beach in Curaçao Catch Caribbean vibes in Curaçao Curaçao’s southerly location, set some 40 miles from Venezuela, places it below the hurricane belt that’s been known to batter much of the Caribbean during the hurricane season. The island’s position near the equator translates to balmy weather year-round too. Plus, autumn means reduced rates on lodging and airfare in what’s already considered to be one of the Caribbean’s most affordable locales. Curaçao gets beyond the sun and sand thanks to the vibrant multicultural flavor of its UNESCO World Heritage site capital, Willemstad, where colorful Dutch colonial architecture reveals cafés, shops, museums, murals, and more. Farther afield, the island’s desert-like landscapes and rugged natural reserves (like Christoffel National Park) come primed for hiking or Jeep tours, while some of the Caribbean’s best snorkeling and dive sites await just off shore. Photo by Sean Pavone/Shutterstock.com Buildings in Savannah showcase a variety of architectural styles, including federal and Gothic revival. Experience southern charm in Savannah In fall, Savannah’s subtropical climate ensures highs averaging in the ’70s. It’s perfect strolling weather through this southern charmer, with a walkable Historic District that has towering oaks and dripping Spanish moss; antebellum mansions and creepy old cemeteries; green public squares and lively bars hawking “to-go” cups; and cobblestoned streets traversed by horse-drawn carriages. Meanwhile, the Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD) is among the colleges that infuse the city with creative and youthful energy, especially during the back-to-school frenzy of fall.

