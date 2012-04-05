Home>Travel inspiration

Pili Wu’s Loop Chair

By Patrick Brzeski

Apr 5, 2012

Pili Wu's Loop Chair

Pili Wu’s Loop Chair

A piece of interior design you have to see in person.

Pili Wu, a 25-year-old Taiwanese designer, staked his claim as a rising star in 2011 with his Loop chair. A clever tribute to two classics of Chinese furniture design, the Loop fuses the aristocratic yoke-back huanghuali armchair with the humble, back-alley plastic stool.

From a distance, the chair appears to be made of plastic, but it’s actually constructed from about 25 pieces of beech wood. Wu will soon launch a version of the Loop that features a traditional 20-layer lacquer coating applied by master craftsmen in Taiwan. A sample is currently on view at Helsinki’s Design Museum, and 99 pieces will be available at Wu’s Hong Kong gallery.

