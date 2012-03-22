Peter Greenberg’s Favorite Markets

share this article

This is a guest post from Peter Greenberg. He is running a photo contest through March 29, and the theme from the past week was markets. Synchronicity! The “Markets” theme in our Catch contest starts today, and Peter agreed to write about a few of his favorites. Where are your favorite markets? Enter the Catch contest for a chance to win—this is the final week! Whenever and wherever I travel, I try to make dedicated visits to some very special markets around the world. Places like Chatuchak Market in Bangkok, Thailand; Dane County Farmers’ Market in Madison, Wisconsin; Tsukiji Central Fish Market in Tokyo, Japan; Khalili Bazaar in Cairo, Egypt; La Boqueria in Barcelona, Spain; Temple Street Night Market in Hong Kong. Those are just a few of the markets I’ve visited in the last six months. People are always asking me how to get the local experience, and I always tell them—at least for starters—to go straight to the local markets. Why? The market is local food, local goods, and locals all in one place. It’s where you go to learn the secrets that no guidebook could ever provide. And you get a great meal at the same time. Here are three market highlights from my upcoming book, The Best Places for Everything and my travels, plus my tips for navigating these markets and some of my favorite market images from the recent PeterGreenberg.com photo contest. La Boqueria in Barcelona, Spain. La Boqueria is not exactly off the beaten path, but inside the market is one particular must-see. Think of the market as a cross between a farmers’ market and a supermarket. With as many as 300 vendors, you’ll find a variety of fresh and dried produce, cured meats, cheeses, Spanish olives, and other specialty items. Inside La Boqueria you’ll find a little place called Bar Central. It’s just one counter and about eight bar stools. Opposite the counter is a stack of all kinds of freshly caught fish. When you arrive, the stools will likely all be occupied. Be patient. (You may have to wait for about 20 minutes, but it will be well worth it.) Once you sit down, point to the fish you want, and they cook it right in front of you. Just delicious. www.boqueria.info

Article continues below advertisement

Khalili Bazaar in Cairo, Egypt. Every time I go to Cairo I make a beeline for the bazaar. Yes, you can always go there for one of the thousands of inlaid wooden boxes, but I go there for two things. I go for kanafeh—an amazing dessert made of shredded dough and crushed nuts with powdered sugar and cinnamon or sweetened cream cheese. It’s not always easy to find, but most storekeepers can point you in the right direction. One tip: It’s already sweet enough. Don’t let them add extra honey. The other thing I go to the bazaar for is pocket watches. It’s not just old watches from Switzerland. There are antique pocket watches made by Swiss companies that were once based in Cairo in the 1900s. Why were Swiss companies there? They were making the watches for the people who worked on the railways. But what you’ll find is that pocket watches all have unbelievably interesting etchings of the railroad cars on their backs. And, incredibly, they still work. The Temple Street Night Market in Hong Kong. In Hong Kong, a lot of the guidebooks will tell you to go to Stanley market. Not me. I’ll tell you to go to the Temple Street Night Market. And how did I find out about it? From Pan Am flight crews that had layovers there. And why did they pick Temple Street? Because it was less touristy, they had better bargains and better street entertainment. As expected you’ll see lots of bargains and knock offs, but in Temple Street you also get entertained by really colorful (and bad) fortune tellers, or incredibly bad family Chinese opera troupes. To say it’s surreal is an understatement. The other reason I go is the bastardization of the English language. I now have a placard in my office at CBS News that says, “no one angry boss” and a magnet on the dashboard of my car that says in both English and Chinese “no fart in car.”

Article continues below advertisement