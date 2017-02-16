Paris’s Shopping Hot Spots

Four places to check out while shopping in the world’s most classically fashionable city

Although some cities have challenged Paris’s status as the world’s preeminent fashion capital, few would argue with the quality and diversity of its shopping. From concept stores specializing in emerging European designers to unique homewares and handmade accessories, there’s enough to impress even the seen-it-all travelers. These four spots are a great starting point.



Maison Sarah Lavoine Parisians may not wear much color, but one of the city’s leading interior designers, Sarah Lavoine, insists on liberal use at home. Lavoine is known for her contemporary style and penchant for deep hues and compiled her practical home decorating tips into her book Chez Moi: Decorating Your Home and Living Like a Parisienne, released last fall. The book’s central conceit of the home as a stylist sanctuary comes to life at her third and most ambitious Parisian boutique to date. Her two-story concept store overlooking the historic Place des Victoires is set up like a home, from the kitchen to the bedroom, to display her collection of colorful furnishings, small accessories in graphic prints, kitchenware, bedding, wallpaper, a new line of ready-to-wear, and a selection of her favorite finds from other brands. Come to shop but stay for a coffee: C’est vrai, the boutique also has its own specialty coffee bar. La Librairie Sézane

Morgane Sezalory caused quite the commotion in France when she launched the country’s first digital-first fashion label Sézane in 2013 and then again when she made it more tangible with the opening of L’Appartement Sézane, a showroom-concept store, in 2015. Her small collection of feminine ready-to-wear essentials could finally be tried on and admired before ordering, all in a massive atelier space with gorgeous parquet flooring, plush sofas, and marble display counters. The concept has evolved since then—shoppers can now take home shoes, accessories, and lifestyle items that match the collection’s theme, but clothing must still be ordered on-site and scheduled for delivery—and expanded to an annex two doors down. La Librairie, as it’s called, is a more compact space kitted out with countertops, shelves, and an entire alcove brimming with books, from French novels to American design and art compendiums. Carefully strewn throughout the stacks are the latest Sézane handbags and small leather goods, which can be monogrammed free of charge. The other complimentary essential? Coffee. Ask for a cup while you browse! Printemps Homme

