Our Favorite Karaoke Bars around the World—and What to Sing

By Abigail Barronian

Mar 17, 2015

Drinking and singing? Always a good idea. Just don’t sing out of tune. We contacted KJs in our favorite karaoke bars around the world to find out what song gets the most requests.

1. LUXURY SU SEOUL, KOREA
The vibe: The rare high-end karaoke experience: Spacious rooms have velvet armchairs, big-screen televisions, and gilt-edged mirrors.
Most requested: “Let It Go” (aka that song from Frozen), Idina Menzel

2. BAR ERROTAJA, HELSINKI, FINLAND
The vibe: Intimate, open until 4 a.m., and just a few stumbles from a taxi line
Most requested: “Wonderwall,” Oasis

3. MELODY BAR, TORONTO, CANADA
The vibe: Expect a rowdy, all-age crowd that favors ensemble performances.
Most requested: “Don’t Stop Believin’,” Journey

4. IRISH PUB MAINZ, GERMANY
The vibe: Irish sports pub + Germans = lots of beer- fueled cheers
Most requested: “My Heart Will Go On,” Céline Dion (not joking!)

5. HARRY’S NEW DELHI, INDIA
The vibe: There are so many candles at this place, you’ll feel like you’re in an ’80s music video.
Most requested: “Summer of ’69,” Bryan Adams

For more drinking tips, check out our feature “How to Drink Anywhere in the World” from the May 2015 issue.

Photo courtesy of Harry’s.

