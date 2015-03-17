Our Favorite Karaoke Bars around the World—and What to Sing

Drinking and singing? Always a good idea. Just don’t sing out of tune. We contacted KJs in our favorite karaoke bars around the world to find out what song gets the most requests.

1. LUXURY SU SEOUL, KOREA

The vibe: The rare high-end karaoke experience: Spacious rooms have velvet armchairs, big-screen televisions, and gilt-edged mirrors.

Most requested: “Let It Go” (aka that song from Frozen), Idina Menzel

2. BAR ERROTAJA, HELSINKI, FINLAND

The vibe: Intimate, open until 4 a.m., and just a few stumbles from a taxi line

Most requested: “Wonderwall,” Oasis

3. MELODY BAR, TORONTO, CANADA

The vibe: Expect a rowdy, all-age crowd that favors ensemble performances.

Most requested: “Don’t Stop Believin’,” Journey

4. IRISH PUB MAINZ, GERMANY

The vibe: Irish sports pub + Germans = lots of beer- fueled cheers

Most requested: “My Heart Will Go On,” Céline Dion (not joking!)

5. HARRY’S NEW DELHI, INDIA

The vibe: There are so many candles at this place, you’ll feel like you’re in an ’80s music video.

Most requested: “Summer of ’69,” Bryan Adams

Photo courtesy of Harry’s.