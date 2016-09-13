Our Brand-New Travel Guides Are Here!

See that section in our navigation bar that says, “Travel Guides”? Go ahead and click it. Notice anything different? Yep, of course you do, because we’ve taken our reliable destination guides and made them prettier, easier to use, and packed them with even better things to do and places to see, eat, drink, and stay. Here’s exactly what to expect—and if you’re not already using our travel guides, you’ll want to start.

1. INSPIRATION 3.0

Every single one of our 178 guides got a makeover: You’ll find bigger and better photos, more travel tips, and relevant content from all AFAR channels, including magazine articles and videos. Plus, 24 of our most popular guides (e.g., Paris, London, NYC) have been packed with even more travel intel.

2. EASY PLANNING

We’ve organized our guides so it’s much easier to plan a trip to any destination you choose, whether you’re on your phone or on your laptop. Want the nuts and bolts? Head for the Essentials section. Travel only for food? Click on What to Eat. You can save everything to your trip plan—and even book your hotel.

3. ROCK YOUR TRIP

You’ve picked your destination, saved your trip plan, and booked your flights. Now it’s time to take our travel guides—optimized for mobile devices—on the road. (They look great and work well no matter what size screen they’re on.) Find them, use them, and share them at afar.com/travel-guides.