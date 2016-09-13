Home>Travel inspiration

Our Brand-New Travel Guides Are Here!

By Nick Rowlands and Danielle Walsh

Sep 13, 2016

share this article
flipboard
Photo by Jorge Cancela/Flickr

Our destination guides are refreshed, redesigned, and better than ever.

Article continues below advertisement

share this article
flipboard

See that section in our navigation bar that says, “Travel Guides”? Go ahead and click it. Notice anything different? Yep, of course you do, because we’ve taken our reliable destination guides and made them prettier, easier to use, and packed them with even better things to do and places to see, eat, drink, and stay. Here’s exactly what to expect—and if you’re not already using our travel guides, you’ll want to start.

1. INSPIRATION 3.0

Every single one of our 178 guides got a makeover: You’ll find bigger and better photos, more travel tips, and relevant content from all AFAR channels, including magazine articles and videos. Plus, 24 of our most popular guides (e.g., Paris, London, NYC) have been packed with even more travel intel.

2. EASY PLANNING

We’ve organized our guides so it’s much easier to plan a trip to any destination you choose, whether you’re on your phone or on your laptop. Want the nuts and bolts? Head for the Essentials section. Travel only for food? Click on What to Eat. You can save everything to your trip plan—and even book your hotel.

3. ROCK YOUR TRIP

You’ve picked your destination, saved your trip plan, and booked your flights. Now it’s time to take our travel guides—optimized for mobile devices—on the road. (They look great and work well no matter what size screen they’re on.) Find them, use them, and share them at afar.com/travel-guides.

popular stories

  1. Being Careful Doesn’t Mean Not Traveling

    Tips + News

  2. Florida Has Started Reopening to Travelers—Here’s What You Need to Know

    Tips + News

  3. England’s New 2,800-Mile Trail Will Be the Longest Coastal Path in the World

    Outdoor Adventure

Sign up for the Daily Wander newsletter for expert travel inspiration and tips

Please enter a valid email address.

Read our privacy policy

more from afar

What Life Looks Like in Countries Coming Out of Lockdown

What Life Looks Like in Countries Coming Out of Lockdown

Travel News

When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?

When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?

Travel News

13 Books Travelers Should Read This Summer

13 Books Travelers Should Read This Summer

Books

Travel Tales: A World of Boundless Stories

Travel Tales: A World of Boundless Stories