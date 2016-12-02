Home>Travel inspiration>Outdoor Adventure>Natural Wonders

One of the Planet’s Lowest and Hottest Places Is Out of This World

By Maggie Fuller

Dec 2, 2016

From the January/February 2017 issue

Photo by Matthew and Heather/Flickr

Journey to the edges of earth in Ethiopia's Danakil Depression

 With its technicolor hot springs and lava lakes, the terrain of Ethiopia’s record-breaking-hot Danakil Depression is so bizarre and extreme, astrobiologists study it for insights into life on other planets. The climax of a visit there is a trek up to the rim of an active volcano, where you can peek into the  fiery underworld beneath the Earth’s crust. Guests of Wild Frontiers camp near the edge of the crater (at a safe distance, of course). 10 nights, from $4,440.

