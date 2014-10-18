AFARMexico: Welcome to Mexico!

Photo by Jennie Wilson. Art by Francis Alys. Translation: The trip is nothing more than the image of the trip.

For AFAR Experiences, AFAR’s immersive travel event, we bring worldly, open-minded travelers to cities all over the world and provide access to people they would otherwise rarely get to meet. We’re in Mexico City for the next four days, and we’ll be writing daily updates pulled from social media posted by AFAR staff and attendees. You’ll see the incredible venues we’re spending time in and hear highlights from our lineup of experts on the arts, culture, politics, and design of this vibrant city. Follow the #AFARMexico hashtag on Twitter and Instagram for all of the excitement.

Our home for the next few days is the beautiful Las Alcobas Hotel, and our opening night cocktail reception and dinner was held in the hotel’s restaurant, Anatol.

Dinner with some musical accompaniment at Anatol Restaurant. (Photo by Jeremy Saum.)

After dinner, we headed to Arena Mexico to see a lucha libre match—and met a luchador. Below is just a taste of the spectacle we witnessed.