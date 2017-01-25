New York January 26–February 1: Chinese New Year & Dressed to Kilt

The best of what to do in and around New York this week

This week in New York, stop by the politically minded photography exhibit Perpetual Revolution or check out the latest in Scottish fashion at Dressed to Kilt. Celebrate Chinese New Year with a modern dim sum menu or a performance by the New York Philharmonic. Or hop on a flight down to Charleston to experience Southern hospitality at its finest. AFAR Local is our weekly insider guide to the best of what’s happening in cities around the U.S. January 27 - May 7 | Art

“Perpetual Revolution”

Located at the new downtown location of the International Center of Photography, Perpetual Revolution: The Image and Social Change examines the relationship between photography and social action. The exhibit, which opens this week, will specifically explore six modern, critical issues that have been transformed by visual culture: Black Lives Matter, gender fluidity, climate change, terrorist propaganda, the right-wing fringe and the 2016 election, and the refugee crisis.

250 Bowery, New York | $14 | website Click to plan your trip to New York City

January 27 | Fashion

Dressed to Kilt

Just ahead of New York Fashion Week, the annual Dressed to Kilt event is part fashion show and part ball, with dancing and a runway show. Raising funds for the Navy SEAL Foundation, the lively event features a cocktail hour, open bar, and food at the fashionable High Line Hotel. Models include local and Scottish celebrities and politicians, such as Dorinda Medley of The Real Housewives of New York and Lord McConnell of Glenscorrodale, the former First Minister of Scotland. Dress is formal: black tie, ballroom, or, of course, formal Highland dress.

7:00 PM | The High Line Hotel/Hoffman Hall, 180 10th Ave., New York | From $100 | website January 27 - 29 | Chinese New Year

Tuome Chinese New Year

What better way to celebrate the Chinese New Year than with a modern dim sum feast? For three days, critically acclaimed East Village restaurant Tuome is offering a special “lucky” dim sum menu. Chef Thomas Chen applies his classic culinary training to Asian-influenced cuisine to create a meaningful menu in which each dish is symbolic for the new year. Lamb dumplings with smoked banana puree, for example, signify wealth (tradition says the more dumplings you eat during Chinese New Year, the more money you will make that year), while duck in noodle soup signifies long life.

Courtesy of International Center of Photography