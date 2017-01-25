New York January 26–February 1: Chinese New Year & Dressed to Kilt

Courtesy of International Center of Photography
Dressed to Kilt
This week in New York, stop by the politically minded photography exhibit Perpetual Revolution or check out the latest in Scottish fashion at Dressed to Kilt. Celebrate Chinese New Year with a modern dim sum menu or a performance by the New York Philharmonic. Or hop on a flight down to Charleston to experience Southern hospitality at its finest.
January 27 - May 7 | Art
“Perpetual Revolution”
Located at the new downtown location of the International Center of Photography, Perpetual Revolution: The Image and Social Change examines the relationship between photography and social action. The exhibit, which opens this week, will specifically explore six modern, critical issues that have been transformed by visual culture: Black Lives Matter, gender fluidity, climate change, terrorist propaganda, the right-wing fringe and the 2016 election, and the refugee crisis.
250 Bowery, New York | $14 | website
January 27 | Fashion
Dressed to Kilt
Just ahead of New York Fashion Week, the annual Dressed to Kilt event is part fashion show and part ball, with dancing and a runway show. Raising funds for the Navy SEAL Foundation, the lively event features a cocktail hour, open bar, and food at the fashionable High Line Hotel. Models include local and Scottish celebrities and politicians, such as Dorinda Medley of The Real Housewives of New York and Lord McConnell of Glenscorrodale, the former First Minister of Scotland. Dress is formal: black tie, ballroom, or, of course, formal Highland dress.
7:00 PM | The High Line Hotel/Hoffman Hall, 180 10th Ave., New York | From $100 | website
January 27 - 29 | Chinese New Year
Tuome Chinese New Year
What better way to celebrate the Chinese New Year than with a modern dim sum feast? For three days, critically acclaimed East Village restaurant Tuome is offering a special “lucky” dim sum menu. Chef Thomas Chen applies his classic culinary training to Asian-influenced cuisine to create a meaningful menu in which each dish is symbolic for the new year. Lamb dumplings with smoked banana puree, for example, signify wealth (tradition says the more dumplings you eat during Chinese New Year, the more money you will make that year), while duck in noodle soup signifies long life.
536 E. 5th St., New York | Prices vary | website
January 28 - 29 | Escape the city
Charleston, South Carolina
To escape the New York chill, head south to Charleston, South Carolina, a less than three-hour flight away (and about 30 degrees warmer). The capital of Southern charm, Charleston has no shortage of sites, shops, and great eats—and it’s small enough that it all still feels doable over a weekend. Hit up the Gibbes Museum of Art for your fill of culture, tour the historic Nathaniel Russell House, observe the city’s signature architectural style along Rainbow Row, or check out the Charleston Tea Garden to observe one of the few places in the country where tea is still grown and produced. Charleston’s food scene is worth the trip alone; don’t miss acclaimed restaurants like FIG and Chez Nous. Check out our suggestions on where to stay for accommodations ranging from quaint to grandiose.
January 31 | Music
New York Philharmonic Chinese New Year
The New York Philharmonic plays so much more than just classical European music. This year, the philharmonic will honor the Year of the Rooster with a special concert. Featuring Puccini’s Turandot, beloved Chinese folk and art songs, new trumpet concerto Joie Éternelle (Eternal Joy), and Ravel’s Boléro, the evening, conducted by Long Yu, is sure to be an auspicious start to the new year.
7:30 PM | David Geffen Hall, 10 Lincoln Center, New York | From $35 | website
A native New Yorker, Katherine is a freelance food and travel writer who has eaten her way across the globe and is always on the lookout for her next great meal. She is an avid reader, insatiable traveler, sometimes photographer, and mom to an inquisitive toddler.
