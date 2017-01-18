New York January 19–25: Inaugurate Love & "Ring Twice for Miranda"

The best of what to do in and around New York this week

share this article

This weekend, feed your love of ceramics and glasswork at the New York Ceramics and Glass Fair, or check out the opening of the tragicomedy play Ring Twice for Miranda at the New York City Center. To be part of history, head down to D.C. for inauguration weekend, or come together with the local community in Washington Heights for an inauguration event focused on love and inclusivity. Finally, conjure up the burger of your wildest dreams and enter the Build-a-Burger Contest. AFAR Local is our weekly insider guide to the best of what’s happening in cities around the U.S. January 1 - 31 | Food

Build-a-Burger Competition

With locations in Hoboken and New York City (Midtown, Gramercy, and Chelsea), The Ainsworth has garnered attention for its creative burgers from Chef Stephen Yen. Its Mac & Cheese Burger, with a panko crust, is the star, but it also has options like the 8 Seconds Burger with onion rings, shishito peppers, cheddar, and caramelized onions. Think you have a burger concept that can’t be beat? Enter the Build-a-Burger Contest to demonstrate what you’d put on your dream burger, and get a chance for your creation to be featured on the menu and win $1,000.

Multiple locations | Free | website Click to plan your trip to New York City

Article continues below advertisement

January 19 - 22 | Art fair

New York Ceramics and Glass Fair

Part of the city’s Winter Antiques Week, the New York Ceramics and Glass Fair offers a selection of modern and antique porcelain, pottery, and glass from nearly 30 galleries around the world. Both an exhibit and a sale, the fair also features a speaker series with talks by artists, collectors, curators, and scholars.

Bohemian National Hall, 321 E. 73rd St., New York | $20 | website January 20 | Inauguration weekend

Inaugurate Love: Dreaming Our Nation United

With the presidential inauguration taking place in D.C. on Friday, there is no shortage of events for the politically minded. For a positive, inclusive, and community-focused event, check out Inaugurate Love in Washington Heights. Hosted by award-winning actress Ellen Burstyn, programming includes indigenous ceremonies, drumming circles, spoken word and poetry, and a number of live performances of all types.

11:00 AM - 9:00 PM | United Palace, 4140 Broadway, New York | Free | website New York Ceramics and Glass Fair Courtesy of New York Ceramics and Glass Fair January 20 - 22 | Inauguration weekend

Washington, D.C.

Whatever your political leanings, our nation’s capital is the place to be this weekend as the 45th president of the United States is inaugurated. The official programs include a concert, parade, and the big swearing-in ceremony. The Women’s March on Washington is also shaping up to be one of the largest on record, a historical event that the whole country will be paying attention to, if not attending. Finding last-minute accommodations might be tricky at this point, but look into the surrounding metro area for availability.

Article continues below advertisement