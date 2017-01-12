New York January 12–18: NYC Attractions Week & Special MLK Celebration

Courtesy of Vogue Knitting LIVE
Holiday Train Show
The best of what to do in and around New York City this week.
Winter is in full swing in New York, but it’s easy to find fun ways to warm up. Fiber arts fans will want to check out the cozy Vogue Knitting LIVE event, while kids and adult train nerds alike can catch the final weekend of the Holiday Train Show at the New York Botanical Gardens (don’t worry—it’s indoors!). For your dose of culture, check out the Dance Theater of Harlem’s celebration of Martin Luther King, Jr., or take advantage of various admission deals thanks to NYC Attractions Week. Then spend the long weekend skiing and après-skiing in Banff, Canada.
November 19 - January 16 | Holiday display
Holiday Train Show
If you haven’t hit up the annual Holiday Train Show at the New York Botanical Gardens (or you’ve been itching to go back), this weekend is your final chance for the year. Appealing for people of all ages, the elaborate exhibit follows model trains through an intricate display of 150 New York City landmarks that have been recreated with natural materials. The result is a stunning combination of craftsmanship and natural beauty. Advance reservations for the show, particularly on the weekend, are strongly encouraged. For a more grown-up experience, catch the last of the Bar Car Nights on January 14.
New York Botanical Garden, 2900 Southern Blvd., Bronx | From $20 | website
January 13 - 15 | Crafts
Vogue Knitting LIVE
The annual three-day Vogue Knitting LIVE event offers a myriad of knitting and crochet workshops and lectures, as well as a market featuring yarn and accessories from around the world, a knitted art gallery, and designer fashion shows. Plus, you’ll get to meet and mingle with fellow fiber arts enthusiasts.
New York Marriott Marquis, 1535 Broadway, New York | From $120 | website
January 14 - 16 | Escape the city
Banff, Canada
Take advantage of the long weekend to head farther afield: Banff National Park, in Alberta, Canada, is a five-and-a-half-hour flight away. This UNESCO World Heritage Site contains three different ski areas. You can also ride on a dogsled, go showshoeing, take an ice walk through Grotto Canyon, soak in hot springs, or ride a horse. For the full experience, stay (and eat!) at the Fairmont Banff Springs Resort, which combines the aesthetic of a rustic alpine cottage with luxury accommodations.
January 15 | Dance
A Special Martin Luther King, Jr., Celebration
Honor the birthday of Reverend Martin Luther King, Jr., with a special dance performance by the Dance Theater of Harlem at the Kupferberg Center for the Arts in Flushing, Queens. Founded in the wake of Dr. King’s assassination, the Dance Theater of Harlem has been turning despair into hope for nearly 50 years and is uniquely situated to honor and celebrate his life and work through dance.
4:00 PM | Kupferberg Center for the Arts, Colden Auditorium, 65-30 Kissena Blvd., Queens | $35 | website
January 17 - February 5 | Sightseeing
NYC Attractions Week
You’ve probably heard of Restaurant Week, and maybe even Broadway Week (which also starts January 17), where you get meals and Broadway tickets, respectively, for discounted prices. But this year NYC & Company is unveiling a new program for natives and tourists alike. NYC Attractions Week will offer two-for-one admission to more than 70 places, tours, and performances throughout the five boroughs. From major museums like the Whitney and MoMA to iconic tourist attractions like the Empire State Building and even hip-hop or local food tours, it’s a great opportunity to explore the city without breaking the bank.
Times, locations, and prices vary | website
A native New Yorker, Katherine is a freelance food and travel writer who has eaten her way across the globe and is always on the lookout for her next great meal. She is an avid reader, insatiable traveler, sometimes photographer, and mom to an inquisitive toddler.
