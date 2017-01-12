New York January 12–18: NYC Attractions Week & Special MLK Celebration

The best of what to do in and around New York City this week.

Winter is in full swing in New York, but it’s easy to find fun ways to warm up. Fiber arts fans will want to check out the cozy Vogue Knitting LIVE event, while kids and adult train nerds alike can catch the final weekend of the Holiday Train Show at the New York Botanical Gardens (don’t worry—it’s indoors!). For your dose of culture, check out the Dance Theater of Harlem’s celebration of Martin Luther King, Jr., or take advantage of various admission deals thanks to NYC Attractions Week. Then spend the long weekend skiing and après-skiing in Banff, Canada. AFAR Local is our weekly insider guide to the best of what’s happening in cities around the U.S. November 19 - January 16 | Holiday display

Holiday Train Show

If you haven’t hit up the annual Holiday Train Show at the New York Botanical Gardens (or you’ve been itching to go back), this weekend is your final chance for the year. Appealing for people of all ages, the elaborate exhibit follows model trains through an intricate display of 150 New York City landmarks that have been recreated with natural materials. The result is a stunning combination of craftsmanship and natural beauty. Advance reservations for the show, particularly on the weekend, are strongly encouraged. For a more grown-up experience, catch the last of the Bar Car Nights on January 14.

New York Botanical Garden, 2900 Southern Blvd., Bronx | From $20 | website Click to plan your trip to New York City

January 13 - 15 | Crafts

Vogue Knitting LIVE

The annual three-day Vogue Knitting LIVE event offers a myriad of knitting and crochet workshops and lectures, as well as a market featuring yarn and accessories from around the world, a knitted art gallery, and designer fashion shows. Plus, you’ll get to meet and mingle with fellow fiber arts enthusiasts.

New York Marriott Marquis, 1535 Broadway, New York | From $120 | website January 14 - 16 | Escape the city

Banff, Canada

Take advantage of the long weekend to head farther afield: Banff National Park, in Alberta, Canada, is a five-and-a-half-hour flight away. This UNESCO World Heritage Site contains three different ski areas. You can also ride on a dogsled, go showshoeing, take an ice walk through Grotto Canyon, soak in hot springs, or ride a horse. For the full experience, stay (and eat!) at the Fairmont Banff Springs Resort, which combines the aesthetic of a rustic alpine cottage with luxury accommodations. Vogue Knitting LIVE Courtesy of Vogue Knitting LIVE January 15 | Dance

A Special Martin Luther King, Jr., Celebration

Honor the birthday of Reverend Martin Luther King, Jr., with a special dance performance by the Dance Theater of Harlem at the Kupferberg Center for the Arts in Flushing, Queens. Founded in the wake of Dr. King’s assassination, the Dance Theater of Harlem has been turning despair into hope for nearly 50 years and is uniquely situated to honor and celebrate his life and work through dance.

4:00 PM | Kupferberg Center for the Arts, Colden Auditorium, 65-30 Kissena Blvd., Queens | $35 | website

