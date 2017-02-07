New York February 9–15: Valentine's Day & It’s Showtime NYC

Photo by Matt Torres
Feb 7, 2017
Courtesy of Wallflower
Wallflower
The best of what to do in and around New York this week
Article continues below advertisement
This week, catch a Bronx performance from some of the subway’s favorite dancers or sit in on a comedy variety show where the goal is to make a huge, hilarious mess. To get in the Valentine’s Day mood, catch a screening of When Harry Met Sally, and don’t forget to make a dinner reservation for you and your sweetie. (The Eddy and Wallflower are offering special V-day menus all weekend.) Or use the holiday as an excuse to escape to Niantic to stay in a romantic bed-and-breakfast that pulls out all the stops.
AFAR Local is our weekly insider guide to the best of what’s happening in cities around the U.S.
February 10 | Dance
Get Down in the Boogie Down with It’s Showtime NYC
If you’ve spent any time on the NYC subway, you have surely come across the street performers who pass through the cars, beginning their acrobatic dance performance with an enthusiastic “It’s showtime!” It’s Showtime NYC was founded to give these performers a legal space to showcase their skills (technically, it’s illegal to perform in the subway). Expect to see a variety of dance styles, and consider joining in when they ask for audience participation.
7:00 PM - 10:00 PM | Bronx Museum of the Arts, 1040 Grand Concourse. Bronx | Free | website
Article continues below advertisement
February 10 - 14 | Food
Valentine’s Day Dinner at The Eddy and Wallflower
There is no shortage of restaurants in the city offering special Valentine’s Day menus. But if you procrastinated and can’t get a reservation on the actual day, or if you’d rather celebrate over the weekend than on a Tuesday, sister restaurants The Eddy in the East Village and Wallflower in the West Village have you covered. Each is offering a multi-course tasting menu on several days leading up to V-day, including dishes like carrot fondue, black truffles, American caviar (at Wallflower), and uni with burnt onion broth and yuzu (at The Eddy).
Two locations | From $75
February 11 | Comedy
The Messy Show
If you like comedy and big messes, then check out The Messy Show, presented by sketch comedy team SOAP. Combining a mix of sketch, improv, and stand-up acts, the only requirement in this variety show is that each performer make a huge mess on stage. Props might include anything from fake urine and blood to real clam chowder, cake, or balloons, so you know the situations will be riotously funny.
8:00 PM | Superchief Gallery, 1628 Jefferson Ave., Brooklyn | $10 | website
Article continues below advertisement
February 10 - 12 | Escape the city
Niantic, Connecticut
The beach town of Niantic, located on the Connecticut side of the Long Island Sound, might be best known as a summer destination, but it also makes for a great off-season weekend escape for Valentine’s Day. Try to get a reservation at the Inn at Harbor Hill Marina to take advantage of its Love is “Inn” the Air Valentine’s getaway package. The package includes a two-night stay, a candlelit breakfast for two, a gift certificate for your choice of several local restaurants, a bottle of prosecco and keepsake champagne flutes, local chocolates, and a choice between a couple’s massage or carriage ride.
February 12 | Film
“When Harry Met Sally”
Kick off Valentine’s weekend with a screening of one of the great romantic comedies of our time, When Harry Met Sally, at the United Palace (which opened on this day in 1930 as the Loew’s 175th Street Theatre). Go for just the movie, or make a whole night of it by attending the “I’ll Have What She’s Having” dinner right on the stage, featuring a spread from Loeser’s Kosher Deli, wine, and a cabaret performance of love songs from Nick Myers and the New York Theatre Organ Society.
5:30 PM | United Palace, 4140 Broadway, New York | From $10 | website
A native New Yorker, Katherine is a freelance food and travel writer who has eaten her way across the globe and is always on the lookout for her next great meal. She is an avid reader, insatiable traveler, sometimes photographer, and mom to an inquisitive toddler.
Sign up for the Daily Wander newsletter for expert travel inspiration and tips
Please enter a valid email address.
Read our privacy policy