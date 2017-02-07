New York February 9–15: Valentine's Day & It’s Showtime NYC

The best of what to do in and around New York this week

This week, catch a Bronx performance from some of the subway’s favorite dancers or sit in on a comedy variety show where the goal is to make a huge, hilarious mess. To get in the Valentine’s Day mood, catch a screening of When Harry Met Sally, and don’t forget to make a dinner reservation for you and your sweetie. (The Eddy and Wallflower are offering special V-day menus all weekend.) Or use the holiday as an excuse to escape to Niantic to stay in a romantic bed-and-breakfast that pulls out all the stops. AFAR Local is our weekly insider guide to the best of what’s happening in cities around the U.S. February 10 | Dance

Get Down in the Boogie Down with It’s Showtime NYC

If you’ve spent any time on the NYC subway, you have surely come across the street performers who pass through the cars, beginning their acrobatic dance performance with an enthusiastic “It’s showtime!” It’s Showtime NYC was founded to give these performers a legal space to showcase their skills (technically, it’s illegal to perform in the subway). Expect to see a variety of dance styles, and consider joining in when they ask for audience participation.

7:00 PM - 10:00 PM | Bronx Museum of the Arts, 1040 Grand Concourse. Bronx | Free | website Click to plan your trip to New York City

February 10 - 14 | Food

Valentine’s Day Dinner at The Eddy and Wallflower

There is no shortage of restaurants in the city offering special Valentine’s Day menus. But if you procrastinated and can’t get a reservation on the actual day, or if you’d rather celebrate over the weekend than on a Tuesday, sister restaurants The Eddy in the East Village and Wallflower in the West Village have you covered. Each is offering a multi-course tasting menu on several days leading up to V-day, including dishes like carrot fondue, black truffles, American caviar (at Wallflower), and uni with burnt onion broth and yuzu (at The Eddy).

Two locations | From $75 February 11 | Comedy

The Messy Show

If you like comedy and big messes, then check out The Messy Show, presented by sketch comedy team SOAP. Combining a mix of sketch, improv, and stand-up acts, the only requirement in this variety show is that each performer make a huge mess on stage. Props might include anything from fake urine and blood to real clam chowder, cake, or balloons, so you know the situations will be riotously funny.

8:00 PM | Superchief Gallery, 1628 Jefferson Ave., Brooklyn | $10 | website The Messy Show Photo by Matt Torres

