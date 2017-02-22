New York February 23–March 1: WILD Film Festival & Off-Broadway Week

The best of what to do in and around New York this week

share this article

This week, discover a secret bar, appreciate a relevant new piece of public art, head to the theater for a look at a Depression-era expat, pay tribute to black musicians, or escape to Atlanta for the long weekend. AFAR Local is our weekly insider guide to the best of what’s happening in cities around the U.S. February 23 - 26 | Closing soon: Art exhibit

“By the People: Designing a Better America”

This is your last week to catch the exhibit By the People: Designing a Better America at Cooper Hewitt, the Smithsonian Design Museum. An exhibit with a social justice mission, By the People highlights 60 collaborative designs that aim to create more inclusive and sustainable communities. Based on the research and travels of Cynthia E. Smith, curator of Socially Responsible Design, the collection challenges the inequality inherent in our country and delivers a hearty dose of optimism for ways that we might be able to achieve a more just society through design.

Cooper Hewitt, 2 E. 91st St., New York | $16 | website Click to plan your trip to New York City

Article continues below advertisement

February 23 - 26 | Film

New York WILD Film Festival

Bringing the great outdoors to the urban world, the annual New York WILD Film Festival will be showcasing films about a range of topics including the environment, outdoor adventure, and wildlife. Featuring 22 mostly documentary films (there is also an animated short), the festival seeks to capture and encourage the spirit of exploration and adventure that is more crucial than ever to preserving our planet. Check out “Best in Festival” winner Before the Flood, which follows Leonardo DiCaprio as he travels across five continents to learn about climate change.

The Explorers Club, 46 E. 70 St., New York | From $20 | website February 24 - 26 | Escape the city

Third Annual Ice Fishing Derby

To get way out of the city mindset, head to the Catskills this weekend for the Third Annual Ice Fishing Derby at The Arnold House. The open oyster and vodka bar add to the party atmosphere as everyone hangs out and enjoys the crisp winter weather. Take advantage of the package available at The Arnold House and nearby North Branch Inn, which includes a two-night stay, breakfast, the derby’s Friday night welcome dinner, a private ice fishing lesson, an ice fishing kit, and, of course, Saturday’s Ice Fishing Derby.

839 Shandelee Rd., Livingston Manor | From $749 | website The Arnold House Courtesy of The Arnold House

Article continues below advertisement