New York February 2–8: “Take Me (I’m Yours)” and Gotham Market

Feb 1, 2017
Courtesy of Gotham Market at the Ashland
Gotham Market at the Ashland
The best of what to do in and around New York this week
This week offers fun new takes on food, dance, theater, and visual art. Check out Brooklyn’s latest food hall at Gotham Market at the Ashland, or experience modern Indian dance in all its energetic glory at Bollywood Revue. Take home part of the art exhibit from Take Me (I’m Yours) at the Jewish Museum, or experience the story of Huckleberry Finn as a musical with Big River. Alternately, escape to Lancaster, Pennsylvania, where you can find Amish country right next to modern breweries and a thriving downtown.
AFAR Local is our weekly insider guide to the best of what’s happening in cities around the U.S.
September 16 - February 5 | Art
“Take Me (I’m Yours)”
Defying all norms and customs around a typical art exhibit, Take Me (I’m Yours) at the Jewish Museum encourages people to not only view the art but also interact with it—and even take bits of it home. With interdisciplinary works (including 3-D installations and paintings) from more than 40 international artists spanning generations, the exhibit aims to create a democratic space in which viewers are participants who also leave their mark on the show by constantly rearranging it. Take Me (I’m Yours) is on view through February 5, so check it out before it closes.
1109 Fifth Ave., New York | $15 | website
January 26 | Now open: Food hall
Gotham Market at the Ashland
Brooklyn got another great food hall last week, and it’s worth checking out. Gotham Market at the Ashland is the Fort Greene outpost of the popular Hell’s Kitchen Gotham Market. With more than seven food stalls from some of the city’s favorite purveyors, it’s a fun place to graze and nosh. There’s also a dedicated pop-up space that will host a rotating selection of Brooklyn-based business owners in four-month sessions. The first is The Crabby Shack, which serves—you guessed it—a crab-focused menu of crab cake sliders, crab rolls, steamed Dungeness, and more.
11:00 AM | 590 Fulton St., Brooklyn | website
February 4 | Dance
“Bollywood Revue”
Whether you are a longtime fan of Bollywood or are only vaguely familiar with the Indian movie scene, the Bollywood Revue is sure to be entertaining. The high-energy production uses film, dance, and music to celebrate modern Indian culture. The choreographer and the director—Vaibhavi Merchant and Shruti Merchant—are sisters as well as top choreographers in India.
8:00 PM | Lehman Center for the Performing Arts, 250 Bedford Park Blvd. W., Bronx | From $25 | website
February 4 - 5 | Escape the city
Lancaster, Pennsylvania
For a weekend getaway that can also transport you back in time, hit the road and take a quick trip to Lancaster, Pennsylvania. The area is probably best known for being Amish country, a culture which is definitely worth exploring (don’t miss the area’s covered bridges). But downtown Lancaster is also a bustling modern town with a great brewery, an excellent Central Market, and charming buildings and streets. There are plenty of adorable bed-and-breakfast places to choose from, such as the Lancaster B&B, or opt for the Amish Farm Stay for a more immersive experience.
February 8 - January 12 | Theater
“Big River”
Big River: The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn first appeared on Broadway in 1985, just over 100 years after Mark Twain’s seminal book was published. The story and performance remain as powerful today as ever. Coming to the New York City Center for a short run through February 12, this musical rendition of the classic novel is worth seeing (or seeing again). Using a blend of bluegrass, gospel, and honky-tonk music to tell the story of Huckleberry Finn’s journey through 1840s America, it promises to be a fun and thought-provoking performance.
New York City Center, 131 W. 55th St., New York | From $35 | website
A native New Yorker, Katherine is a freelance food and travel writer who has eaten her way across the globe and is always on the lookout for her next great meal. She is an avid reader, insatiable traveler, sometimes photographer, and mom to an inquisitive toddler.
