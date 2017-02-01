New York February 2–8: “Take Me (I’m Yours)” and Gotham Market

The best of what to do in and around New York this week

This week offers fun new takes on food, dance, theater, and visual art. Check out Brooklyn’s latest food hall at Gotham Market at the Ashland, or experience modern Indian dance in all its energetic glory at Bollywood Revue. Take home part of the art exhibit from Take Me (I’m Yours) at the Jewish Museum, or experience the story of Huckleberry Finn as a musical with Big River. Alternately, escape to Lancaster, Pennsylvania, where you can find Amish country right next to modern breweries and a thriving downtown. AFAR Local is our weekly insider guide to the best of what’s happening in cities around the U.S. September 16 - February 5 | Art

“Take Me (I’m Yours)”

Defying all norms and customs around a typical art exhibit, Take Me (I’m Yours) at the Jewish Museum encourages people to not only view the art but also interact with it—and even take bits of it home. With interdisciplinary works (including 3-D installations and paintings) from more than 40 international artists spanning generations, the exhibit aims to create a democratic space in which viewers are participants who also leave their mark on the show by constantly rearranging it. Take Me (I’m Yours) is on view through February 5, so check it out before it closes.

1109 Fifth Ave., New York | $15 | website

January 26 | Now open: Food hall

Gotham Market at the Ashland

Brooklyn got another great food hall last week, and it’s worth checking out. Gotham Market at the Ashland is the Fort Greene outpost of the popular Hell’s Kitchen Gotham Market. With more than seven food stalls from some of the city’s favorite purveyors, it’s a fun place to graze and nosh. There’s also a dedicated pop-up space that will host a rotating selection of Brooklyn-based business owners in four-month sessions. The first is The Crabby Shack, which serves—you guessed it—a crab-focused menu of crab cake sliders, crab rolls, steamed Dungeness, and more.

11:00 AM | 590 Fulton St., Brooklyn | website February 4 | Dance

“Bollywood Revue”

Whether you are a longtime fan of Bollywood or are only vaguely familiar with the Indian movie scene, the Bollywood Revue is sure to be entertaining. The high-energy production uses film, dance, and music to celebrate modern Indian culture. The choreographer and the director—Vaibhavi Merchant and Shruti Merchant—are sisters as well as top choreographers in India.

8:00 PM | Lehman Center for the Performing Arts, 250 Bedford Park Blvd. W., Bronx | From $25 | website Lancaster, Pennsylvania Photo by Steam Pipe Trunk Distribution Venue/Flickr

