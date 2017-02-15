New York February 16–22: Tribute to Black Music & We Were Strangers Once Too

February 1 | Now open: Bar La Milagrosa Agave Bar and Listening Room New Yorkers love a secret bar, especially one from a popular local restaurateur. So it’s no surprise that La Milagrosa Agave Bar and Listening Room, the newest venture from La Superior’s Felipe Mendez, is already making waves. An expansion of his Cerveceria Havemeyer in Williamsburg, the new concept next door is a Mexican deli on the facade, with items like chorizo and Mendez’s own sauces for sale. Enter the tiny, reservations-only bar through an unmarked freezer door and enjoy small bites, agave-based spirits, and music. 149 Havemeyer St., Williamsburg | website

This week, discover a secret bar, appreciate a relevant and important piece of public art, head to the theater for a look at a Depression-era expat, pay tribute to black musicians, or escape to Atlanta for the long weekend.

February 7 - March 5 | Art

We Were Strangers Once Too

Immigration is a topic in the national spotlight, and the Office of Creative Research has worked with Times Square Arts to create a Valentine’s Day–inspired public data sculpture that highlights the role that immigrants have played in all facets of New York City life. Situated in the middle of Times Square, the public art installation creates visual representations of data from the 2015 census, with 33 multi-hued metal poles that represent the national origins of the city’s foreign-born residents. It will be on view all month, through March 5.

Duffy Square, Broadway btwn. 46th and 47th Sts., Times Square, New York | Free | website

February 16 - 19 | Theater

“Love For Sale”

Set in 1930s Paris, this cabaret-inspired musical is a stylish and fun period piece that is closing its month-long run at the Soho Playhouse this week. The play follows a young American woman who leaves the United States—and its Great Depression—for Paris, in hopes of a better life. With successful runs in London and Edinburgh as well as New York, Love for Sale celebrates the music of Bertolt Brecht, Kurt Weill, Cole Porter, and other icons of the era.

Soho Playhouse, 15 Vandam St., New York | $40 | website

February 18 - 20 | Escape the city

Atlanta, Georgia

Even if you don’t have a long weekend for President’s Day, Atlanta is easily accessible from New York (less than a three-hour flight) and well worth a trip. This Southern capital offers exceptional dining, a thriving music scene, and abundant arts and culture. Enjoy your fill of art at the High Museum, get your historical bearings at the Atlanta History Center, be inspired at The Center for Civil and Human Rights, and eat classic soul food at the Silver Skillet. There is no shortage of memorable places to stay in Atlanta, so check out our Atlanta travel guide for ideas.