New York February 16–22: Tribute to Black Music & We Were Strangers Once Too

Feb 15, 2017
Courtesy of We Were Strangers Once Too
We Were Strangers Once Too
This week, discover a secret bar, appreciate a relevant and important piece of public art, head to the theater for a look at a Depression-era expat, pay tribute to black musicians, or escape to Atlanta for the long weekend.
February 1 | Now open: Bar
La Milagrosa Agave Bar and Listening Room
New Yorkers love a secret bar, especially one from a popular local restaurateur. So it’s no surprise that La Milagrosa Agave Bar and Listening Room, the newest venture from La Superior’s Felipe Mendez, is already making waves. An expansion of his Cerveceria Havemeyer in Williamsburg, the new concept next door is a Mexican deli on the facade, with items like chorizo and Mendez’s own sauces for sale. Enter the tiny, reservations-only bar through an unmarked freezer door and enjoy small bites, agave-based spirits, and music.
149 Havemeyer St., Williamsburg | website
February 7 - March 5 | Art
We Were Strangers Once Too
Immigration is a topic in the national spotlight, and the Office of Creative Research has worked with Times Square Arts to create a Valentine’s Day–inspired public data sculpture that highlights the role that immigrants have played in all facets of New York City life. Situated in the middle of Times Square, the public art installation creates visual representations of data from the 2015 census, with 33 multi-hued metal poles that represent the national origins of the city’s foreign-born residents. It will be on view all month, through March 5.
Duffy Square, Broadway btwn. 46th and 47th Sts., Times Square, New York | Free | website
February 16 - 19 | Theater
“Love For Sale”
Set in 1930s Paris, this cabaret-inspired musical is a stylish and fun period piece that is closing its month-long run at the Soho Playhouse this week. The play follows a young American woman who leaves the United States—and its Great Depression—for Paris, in hopes of a better life. With successful runs in London and Edinburgh as well as New York, Love for Sale celebrates the music of Bertolt Brecht, Kurt Weill, Cole Porter, and other icons of the era.
Soho Playhouse, 15 Vandam St., New York | $40 | website
February 18 - 20 | Escape the city
Atlanta, Georgia
Even if you don’t have a long weekend for President’s Day, Atlanta is easily accessible from New York (less than a three-hour flight) and well worth a trip. This Southern capital offers exceptional dining, a thriving music scene, and abundant arts and culture. Enjoy your fill of art at the High Museum, get your historical bearings at the Atlanta History Center, be inspired at The Center for Civil and Human Rights, and eat classic soul food at the Silver Skillet. There is no shortage of memorable places to stay in Atlanta, so check out our Atlanta travel guide for ideas.
February 22 | Music
Tribute to Black Music
In honor of Black History Month, Staten Island’s Wagner College hosts the 12th annual Tribute to Black Music. Featuring a range of musical styles from gospel to jazz and soul, the performance is a true celebration of musicians who have contributed to American music and culture. Choirs, vocal ensembles, jazz ensembles, faculty, and soloists from Wagner College will be performing.
9:00 PM - 11:00 PM | Wagner College, Campus Music Hall Performance Center, One Campus Rd., Staten Island | Free | website
A native New Yorker, Katherine is a freelance food and travel writer who has eaten her way across the globe and is always on the lookout for her next great meal. She is an avid reader, insatiable traveler, sometimes photographer, and mom to an inquisitive toddler.
