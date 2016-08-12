New Ways to Shop and Eat at Two of Our Favorite Hotels 

We're always on the lookout for new ways to play, shop, and eat at hotels around the world. Here are two of our latest discoveries.

Exit Through the Gift Shop

Handmade in Cape Town, local designer Katherine-Mary Pichulik’s eye-catching chokers and cuffs—thick coils of vibrantly patterned rope, often embedded with agate carnelian, lava stone, and lapis lazuli—are based on tribal jewelry traditions and inspired by the designer’s journeys across Mali, Ghana, and beyond. Guests at the cliff-top Ellerman House can browse the AW16 Woman collection, an ode to 1970s heroines such as Angela Davis and Pam Grier, at the hotel’s new Studio boutique. —Sarah Khan

Photo courtesy of the Plastic Foods Academy

Plastic Fantastic Fake Feast

Go ahead and play with your food. “The Fun of Faux Food,” the new experience at The Peninsula Tokyo, is a hands-on introduction to the lifelike plastic and wax meal displays that lure diners into restaurants all over Japan. On a three-hour tour, guests take a ride in the hotel’s Mini Cooper to a small factory owned by a third-generation artisan family, then create their own replicas of such iconic foods as sushi, ramen, and tempura. The tutorial culminates in a trip to see the kaleidoscopic food displays in Ginza district dining halls, where guests can try edible versions of their creations. $480 for two people. —Jennifer Flowers

