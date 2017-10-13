With the notable exception of selfie sticks and those big sunglasses with the camera in the frame, our gadgets have the potential to make us better travelers. They guide us through unfamiliar territory, lift us over language barriers, and help us commemorate and share our adventures. They can even ease the agony of seven hours in seat 37B. This month, three tech giants pulled the wraps off little gadgets with big promise for travelers. Do they live up to the hype? We’ll let you know when we put our hands on them in the coming weeks.

Courtesy of Amazon

Amazon Kindle Oasis

It’s been 10 years since Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos unveiled an electronic oddity called the Kindle at the W Hotel in New York’s Union Square. And although the world has seen an explosion of smartphones and tablets in the years since, the Kindle, with its paperlike screen and singular focus on the reading experience, persists. This week, the company unveiled a new version of its flagship Kindle, the Oasis. Improved in pretty much every way over its predecessor, the new model has a lighted E Ink display that’s 30 percent bigger, it offers support for audiobook playback via Bluetooth headphones, and—major news for beach-bound travelers—it’s waterproof. The new Oasis arrives in 8- and 32-gigabyte models with Wi-Fi connectivity ($250 and $280, respectively) and a 32-gigabyte model with a cellular connection ($350), useful for grabbing a last-second Grisham as the aircraft doors close.

Courtesy of Google

Google Pixel Buds