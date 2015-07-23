Home>Travel inspiration

New Flight 001 Spacepak: The Only Way to Pack This Summer

By Jennifer Flowers

Jul 23, 2015

I’m a big believer that the joy of travel begins with the buildup of anticipation in the weeks or months before the trip itself. And maybe it’s just me, but even the packing can be exciting.

That’s why my ears perked up when I learned that Flight 001’s Spacepak system has launched a snazzy new line: It’s just in time for my girlfriend getaway to Sugar Beach in St. Lucia this summer (take one look at this sexy retreat and you’ll see why I want to up my luggage game). Deciding whether the Ocean Stripe or the Sea Foam pattern better matches the sea views from my airy villa will be one of my day’s highlights.

Oh, and if you’ve never heard of Spacepak, I got hooked on it a few years ago. It’s an irresistibly efficient system that compresses your clothes into different units for each type of item—undergarments, shoes, toiletries, beachwear, etc. They all fit together in your suitcase like tidy little Lego parts. The whole thing looks so beautifully organized that you almost want TSA to open up your bag and behold the beauty.

If your problems are less how to pack than what to pack, try this handy quiz to help you learn what you can and can’t carry-on.

