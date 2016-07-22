New Airline Routes You Need to Know About

Often, airlines make route announcements as much as a year in advance—which can give you a jump start on getting some of the best fares.

share this article

Don’t be surprised to hear boarding calls for cities like Belgrade, Hangzhou, and Xi’an in U.S. airports this summer. Never heard of ’em? It’s time to get out your atlas and explore. Now more than ever, airlines are able to exercise the abilities of newer, more fuel-efficient aircraft like the Boeing 787 Dreamliner, which is crafted from environmentally friendly materials. This allows airlines to expand their horizons to certain routes that may not have been economically viable in the past. Take United Airlines, for example. The carrier is launching five new long-haul routes from its San Francisco hub alone this year thanks to its fleet of new 787 aircraft. That is a massive undertaking and expansion—but then again, United has 28 Dreamliner planes, more than any other U.S. airline. Of the new routes, two are in China (Xi’an and Hangzhou) and one is the longest Dreamliner flight in the world, connecting SFO and Singapore. United also launched nonstop Dreamliner service to Auckland and Tel Aviv from its West Coast hub this year. Why should you care? Often, airlines make route announcements as much as a year in advance. This can give you a jump start on getting some of the best fares (sometimes there are discounts for buying a new route early) or even redeeming your frequent flier miles before others realize the route exists. It also means you can keep your eye on the competition. When Norwegian launched flights from Los Angeles to Stockholm and Copenhagen, other airlines like American matched its deeply discounted fares. This means if you play your cards right, you can fly a full-service airline for much less when it is up against a new low-fare entrant. Norwegian has also announced plans to fly between Fort Lauderdale and Guadeloupe next year, which should lower airfare between the two destinations soon. If you’re really excited about a new route, you can even buy a ticket for the inaugural flight. Often, these flights have preflight celebrations with goodie bags for passengers and sometimes better catering and free drinks on board. Who hatches the idea for a new route?

Article continues below advertisement

According to Howard Pickett, executive vice president and chief marketing officer of the San Francisco Travel Association, launching a new route is not as easy as plotting a line between two points. There is a lot of behind-the-scenes action that takes place. “We have a strategic alliance with the airport to secure and maintain nonstop international air service,” says Pickett. “Efforts include meeting with airline executives at their home offices as well as attending airline conferences where SFO develops and strengthens airline contacts with the goal of possible new service.” Intensive economic studies go into route planning, often beginning years in advance. Airports reach out to airlines all the time to secure new service, but ultimately, an airline needs to guarantee that it can turn a profit (whether with passengers or cargo). The Dreamliner makes turning a profit easier due to its more efficient fuel consumption. Sometimes, passengers get in on the action to promote a new route. In the case of the new SFO to Tel Aviv nonstop, hopeful fliers launched a Facebook page entitled “Direct SFO-Tel Aviv flight” that garnered significant attention from fans and spurred an online petition to show the strong interest. Air travel follows the ebbs and flows of business patterns, but summer is one of the hottest seasons for airlines to test new routes. Due to the burst of leisure travelers that take to the skies, it is an excellent time to determine whether an airline can withstand operation on these new routes. Couple that with low fuel prices, and you have even better odds. Bay Area runways are getting busier United kicked off service to Xi’an and Hangzhou this year, a continuation of the airline’s strategy to reach into mainland China’s so-called secondary cities. These nonstop flights help fliers bypass larger hubs and reach a destination with fewer connections.