National Costume Dolls: Q&A with Josien Buijs

The amazing array of national costume dolls in the Mix department in the January/February 2012 issue were all from the collection of Josien Buijs. Based in Amsterdam, Buijs has been collecting dolls since 1996, when she bought her first doll at a flea market (it was a Croatian doll). We tried to get her to play favorites.

Tell us about your favorite dolls.

That is the hardest question to answer! In general dolls that are dressed very authentically and have a character or expression of their own. But I can easily fall for primitive dolls as well. I have a weak spot for festival or ritual dolls, and for dolls in wedding costume because they are often so ornate.

I’m not fond of Barbie type dolls and baby or play dolls, even if they are dressed in national costume.

Buijs' overflowing cabinets.

Are all of them for sale, or are some of them so precious you can’t sell them?

There are dolls I’d never sell, ones with a sentimental value like the large Dutch Hindeloopen doll I got as a present from my mom, who died two years ago.

Some countries have multiple dolls represented. How do you choose which ones to collect, or is your goal to get every doll you can?