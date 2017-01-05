Miami January 5–11: National YoungArts Week & Deering Estate Spookover

Courtesy of Deering Estate
The new year brings new opportunities for art, music, food, and fun in Miami. First, visit South Miami’s latest boutique shop, Volvér, home to the best fashion from around Asia. Then head to Wynwood’s Ono Poke Shop, which is serving fast-casual, high-quality poke. See what’s new in Coconut Grove at Fashion + Art + Music Night, and discover fresh performing art talent during National YoungArts Week. Finally, for something out of this world, sleep over at the Deering Estate, where they’re hunting for ghosts.
November 23 | Now open: Shopping
Volvér Boutique
Volvér, an online fashion retailer focused on bringing Eastern clothing to the Western world, has opened its first brick-and-mortar location in South Miami. Located on Sunset Drive, the shop is a modernist and minimalist take on the Miami wardrobe. Started by Miami native Dani Arellano, who’s spent the past few years living in Singapore, the store is a must-visit stocked with designer names carefully chosen from across Asia.
5807 Sunset Dr., Miami | website
December 14 | Now open: Restaurant
Ono Poke Shop
The poke craze has officially come to Wynwood. Poke, the Hawaiian dish of marinated fish served with rice and toppings, has taken the country by storm over the past year. Ono Poke Shop is the latest fast-casual option for the dish and the first of its kind in Wynwood. Run by chef Amir Anvari, who also helms high-end sushi destination Makoto, Ono Poke Shop has tasty versions such as the Ono Spicy Tuna Bowl with cucumber, red onion, jalapeño, Asian micro-greens, wasabi aioli, and eel sauce.
2320 North Miami Ave., Miami | website
January 8 - 15 | Art
National YoungArts Week
National YoungArts Week showcases the nation’s best young talent in a week of performances held at the YoungArts campus and the New World Center. The event includes performances across all art disciplines, including voice, theater, jazz, film, dance, classical music, open reading, and visual art. Alumni of YoungArts, the Miami-based nonprofit that connects talented teens between 15 and 18 years old with mentors and professional artists for training, include Viola Davis, Kerry Washington, Josh Groban, and Daniel Arsham.
2100 Biscayne Blvd., Miami | $15 | website
January 7 | Art walk
Fashion + Art + Music Night
Over the past year, Coconut Grove has seen many new restaurants and shops pop up. There’s no better time to check them out than on Fashion + Art + Music Night, occurring on the first Saturday of every month. Dance to street music, browse sidewalk sales, and discover what’s new in Miami’s oldest neighborhood.
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM | CocoWalk, Coconut Grove | Free | website
January 6 | Paranormal activity
Deering Estate Spookover
Deering Estate invites you to a paranormal spookover where you can investigate the ghosts and ghouls that haunt the house from dusk until dawn. A group of paranormal investigators will host the curious for a night of spirit hunting in the dark at this historic site. The event is bring your own ghost-hunting equipment (think flashlights, EMF meters, voice recorders, and dowsing rods). Don’t expect to nod off—this isn’t a sleepover but a nighttime investigation of the unknown.
10:00 PM - 2:30 AM | 16701 SW 72nd Ave., Miami | $65 | website
Patricia Guarch Wise is a Miami native and the blogger behind Miami Nice. Her interests include paella, paranormal activity, Proenza Schouler, and her Pekingese named Bonnaroo.
