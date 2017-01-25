Miami January 26–February 1: FM Festival & "Terror"

The best of what to do in and around Miami this week

Jam out and indulge at Miami’s newest festival focused on food and music. Then act as jury in an interactive play put on by Miami New Drama, or take in the work of one of America’s best-known art nouveau artists. Participate in a discussion about the future of Downtown Miami, or cheer the runners passing through the area for the Miami Marathon. AFAR Local is our weekly insider guide to the best of what’s happening in cities around the U.S. January 19 | Art

“American Art Nouveau”

Art nouveau is art inspired by natural forms and structures—think the curved lines of flowers. Although the style was most popular between 1890 and 1910, it lives on in modern times as the precursor to the art deco and modernism styles that are so prevalent in Miami architecture. To honor the art form, The Wolfsonian recently opened a new collection entitled American Art Nouveau. The collection features the work of William H. Bradley, the preeminent illustrator of the American art nouveau movement who’s known especially for his typefaces.

1001 Washington Ave., Miami Beach | $10

January 28 - 29 | Food and music festival

FM Festival

The first annual FM Festival, hosted by local party promoter Poplife, will have a main stage that features both food and music equally. Headliners include artists Hot Chip, Bomba Estèreo, Ghostface Killah, and Los Amigos Invisibles, as well as eats and drinks from Ariete, FOOQs, Eating House, Employees Only, and Gramps. The event will take place at the North Beach Bandshell, just off the sand on North Miami Beach.

2:00 PM | 7275 Colllins Ave., Miami Beach | From $45

“Terror”

Miami New Drama presents Terror, an interactive play by Ferdinand von Schirach where the audience is cast as the jury in a courtroom drama full of would-you or wouldn’t-you ethical dilemmas. Gather your friends and get your tickets; this is a choose-your-own-adventure book come to life, and the outcome of the show is different every night. Justice is in your hands.

1040 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach | From $35

What is the Future of Downtown?

Interested in helping shape your city? You’ll get your chance to ask questions and share your vision at What is the Future of Downtown?, a panel discussion hosted by the Downtown Development Authority and blog The New Tropic. Representatives from Whereby.Us, Florida Department of Transportation’s Secretary for District 6, Miami-Dade Metropolitan Planning Organization, and the Urban Impact Lab will join in conversation about the direction of Downtown’s future.

10:30 AM - 12:00 PM | Biscayne Blvd. between SE Second St. and NE First St., Miami | Free

