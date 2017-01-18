Miami January 19–25: Chocolate Festival & Women's Rally

The best of what to do in and around Miami this week

Treat yourself to a spa day at the brand-new Âme, which just went through an expensive renovation. Then spend a day kicking back at OTL, a new café that invites you to stay as long as you’d like. Tech movers and shakers should head out to Tech Crawl Miami, while the chocolate obsessed will love Fairchild Tropical Gardens’ 11th annual chocolate-centric fest. Get political this weekend at the Women’s Rally in South Florida, happening at the same time as the Women’s March in the nation’s capital. AFAR Local is our weekly insider guide to the best of what’s happening in cities around the U.S. January 10 | Now open: Spa

Âme at Turnberry Isle Miami

Aventura’s iconic Turnberry Isle Miami resort spent $2.5 million renovating its spa last year. Now, the 20,000-square-foot space—called Âme—is open for reservations. The extensive menu of treatments includes international picks such as a Japanese Iyashi Dome, a Himalayan Salt Room, and an Alisse Amethyst Quartz Massage that uses a heated quartz table. Âme also offers nearly 100 exercise classes per week, as well as wellness, yoga, and plant-based eating retreats.

19999 W. Country Club Dr., Aventura | website Click to plan your trip to Miami

January 10 | Now open: Café

OTL

Miami’s newest café, OTL, is the brainchild of nightclub impresario Dave Grutman, real estate developer Melia Marden, and New York City restaurateurs Matt Kliegman and Carlos Quirarte. The clean, sun-filled space has light blue and pink touches and midcentury modern furniture that make it feel like it was born and bred in Miami, and the goal isn’t to get people in and out. Instead, the café invites patrons to stay awhile, relax, and savor their coffee and, say, an extra-cheesy grilled cheese sandwich. Plus, its location in the boutique-heavy Design District makes it a great place for shoppers to pop in once they’ve worked up an appetite.

160 NE 40th St., Miami | website January 19 | Technology

Tech Crawl Miami

Every third Thursday of the month you can join Miami’s tech scene as people gather for free beer and networking at Wynwood Diner. This monthly meet-up in the heart of Wynwood brings out Miami’s entrepreneurs, founders, developers, investors, designers, and thinkers for an exchange of ideas in a low-key social setting. This month’s featured companies include Bluebeta, a company that assists in the development of tech products for startups, and branding studio Vanillashake.

6:00 PM - 9:00 PM | 2601 NW Second Ave., Miami | Free | website Âme at Turnberry Isle Courtesy of Âme at Turnberry Isle January 20 - 22 | Food festival

11th Annual International Chocolate Festival

Fairchild Tropical Gardens is hosting its 11th Annual International Chocolate Festival this week. The event features tasting after tasting of sweets from chocolatiers and chefs, as well as lectures on chocolate and booths that explain how it is made from the seeds of the cacao plant. Admission includes access to Fairchild’s extensive botanical gardens and orchid collection, so make sure to leave room in your chocolate-packed schedule to wander and enjoy the natural beauty.

9:30 AM - 4:30 PM | 10901 Old Cutler Rd., Coral Gables | $25 | website

