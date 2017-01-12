Miami January 12–18: Miami Beer Festival & Art Deco Weekend Festival

Laugh out loud this weekend at the Miami Improv Festival, which packs 37 comedy improv shows into four days. Celebrate the iconic architecture of Miami at the Art Deco Weekend Festival, which includes events such as a Prohibition-inspired jazz party. Sip on a cold one (or two) at the Miami Beer Festival, or get a big dose of local art at the Beaux Arts Festival. Finally, celebrate MLK day by serving others in your community.

AFAR Local is our weekly insider guide to the best of what’s happening in cities around the U.S.

January 12 - 15 | Comedy

Miami Improv Festival

Enjoy a weekend of laughs at Miami Improv Festival, a four-day event with 37 shows and 11 workshops at the Four Points Sheraton Coral Gables and at Just The Funny on Coral Way. Every night the two venues will host back-to-back shows from comedy troupes both local and from as far as Chicago and San Francisco.

6:00 PM | Locations vary | From $10 | website

January 13 - 15 | Architecture festival

Art Deco Weekend Festival

The 40th Annual Art Deco Weekend will celebrate Miami Beach’s architecture, history, and culture. The Miami Design Preservation League hosts this festival on Ocean Drive; it features the Jazz Age Lawn Party, a Prohibition-inspired dance party making its debut in Miami after 11 years in New York City. Additional events include the Bark Deco Dog Show, walking tours, art exhibits, live music, and a car show.

Ocean Dr. between 5th and 13th St., Miami Beach | From $25 | website