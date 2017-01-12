Miami January 12–18: Miami Beer Festival & Art Deco Weekend Festival

Courtesy of Beaux Arts Festival
The best of what to do in and around Miami this week
Laugh out loud this weekend at the Miami Improv Festival, which packs 37 comedy improv shows into four days. Celebrate the iconic architecture of Miami at the Art Deco Weekend Festival, which includes events such as a Prohibition-inspired jazz party. Sip on a cold one (or two) at the Miami Beer Festival, or get a big dose of local art at the Beaux Arts Festival. Finally, celebrate MLK day by serving others in your community.
January 12 - 15 | Comedy
Miami Improv Festival
Enjoy a weekend of laughs at Miami Improv Festival, a four-day event with 37 shows and 11 workshops at the Four Points Sheraton Coral Gables and at Just The Funny on Coral Way. Every night the two venues will host back-to-back shows from comedy troupes both local and from as far as Chicago and San Francisco.
6:00 PM | Locations vary | From $10 | website
January 13 - 15 | Architecture festival
Art Deco Weekend Festival
The 40th Annual Art Deco Weekend will celebrate Miami Beach’s architecture, history, and culture. The Miami Design Preservation League hosts this festival on Ocean Drive; it features the Jazz Age Lawn Party, a Prohibition-inspired dance party making its debut in Miami after 11 years in New York City. Additional events include the Bark Deco Dog Show, walking tours, art exhibits, live music, and a car show.
Ocean Dr. between 5th and 13th St., Miami Beach | From $25 | website
January 14 | Drink
Miami Beer Festival
Marlins Park will host this anticipated craft beer festival for the fifth year in a row. Expect all-you-can-drink beer on tap from local and international breweries. Taste testing will be held right on the grass of the famous baseball field. The high-end VIP Beer Connoisseur tickets include additional tasting times, the option to try specialty beers, and access to the Clevelander Lounge.
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM | 501 Marlins Way, Miami | From $45 | website
January 14 - 15 | Art festival
Beaux Arts Festival
The University of Miami is on a mission to celebrate the arts in South Florida, and it’s off to a good start with the Beaux Arts Festival, which will showcase 220 artists from around the area. The festival has been a favorite of Miami locals and the University of Miami community since its first run in 1952. This year, events include the Festival of Art, where more than 200 artists will display their work; art workshops for kids; the Student Artist Showcase; and the Beaux Arts Ball, the oldest costume ball in South Florida.
10:00 AM - 5:00 PM | 1301 Stanford Drive, Coral Gables | Free | website
January 14 - 16 | Volunteer
Martin Luther King, Jr., Weekend Celebration
HandsOn Miami is a nonprofit organization that helps make volunteering easier. For MLK weekend, the group is celebrating Martin Luther King, Jr.’s legacy by putting together a program of volunteer events for the public to get involved in. Participate in the fourth Annual Human Race 5K on the Hollywood Beach Boardwalk, give a fresh coat of paint to a mural at Holmes Elementary School, or help out with other youth-focused service opportunities.
Times & locations vary | Free | website
Patricia Guarch Wise is a Miami native and the blogger behind Miami Nice. Her interests include paella, paranormal activity, Proenza Schouler, and her Pekingese named Bonnaroo.
