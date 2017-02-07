Miami February 9–15: Craft Beer Tasting & 100 at the Lyric

Get a taste of Miami’s (and the nation’s) craft beer scene at Veritage Miami, or peek inside the studios of artists at the Bakehouse. Get fancy at the New World Symphony Gala, and celebrate Black History Month at the Lyric Theater’s Black Archives. Finally, catch a musical before it goes Hamilton big on Broadway.

February 9 - 12 | Closing this week: Theater

“Sunday in the Park with George”

Sunday in the Park with George, the Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine musical inspired by the painting A Sunday Afternoon on the Island of La Grande Jatte, will close this week at the Arsht Center. The show is about to open for a revival on Broadway featuring Jake Gyllenhaal, so catch the final performances of the Miami version before it becomes the talk of the theater world.

1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami | From $50 | website

February 9 | Drink

Craft Beer Tasting

Dozens of local and national breweries will get together in Wynwood this week for Veritage Miami’s Craft Beer Tasting. The event will include more than two dozen pop-up restaurants, so you’ll be able to pair your brews with food from places including KYU and Shake Shack. This craft beer tasting is part of the larger event Veritage Miami, which includes fine wine tastings, an interactive dinner, an auction, a bubbly brunch, and more.

9:00 PM - 11:00 PM | 2550 NW Second Ave., Miami | From $55 | website

February 10 | Art

Second Fridays at the Bakehouse

Every second Friday of the month, artists’ studio complex the Bakehouse opens its doors to the public for light refreshments and a free art viewing. Wander through the studio spaces and get to know the artists in a relaxed environment. This is a good month to go, as several of the artists are gearing up for the Coconut Grove Arts Festival next weekend. Plus, the February sunshine makes the studio’s outdoor spaces the prime spot to hang out on a Friday night.

7:00 PM - 10:00 PM | 561 NW 32nd St., Miami | Free | website

Second Fridays at the Bakehouse Courtesy of @thebakehouseartcomplex

February 11 | Gala

New World Symphony Gala

The New World Symphony’s 29th anniversary gala will feature six-time Tony Award–winner Audra McDonald and a performance by the symphony led by cofounder and artistic director Michael Tilson Thomas. Outside of the performance, the gala will also feature dinner, cocktails, and a party billed as Late Night at the New World Symphony. Proceeds will benefit the symphony’s residency program for classical musicians.

6:00 PM | 500 17th St., Miami Beach | From $2,500 | website

February 11 | History

100 at the Lyric

Celebrate Black History Month at Overtown’s Lyric Theater, a historic theater where black performers including Ella Fitzgerald, Count Basie, and Aretha Franklin once ruled the stage. The 100 Black Men of South Florida, a nonprofit with a mission to improve the quality of life for African Americans and other marginalized groups, is hosting this party. There will be an open bar, music by DJ Self Born, and an exhibit featuring President Obama called “Visions of Our 44th President.”

4:00 PM - 8:30 PM | 819 NW Second Ave., Miami | From $75 | website

