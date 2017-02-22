Miami February 23–March 1: Red Bull Sound Select & Borscht 10 Short Film Festival

If you need fresh tunes, look no further than Red Bull Sound Select: The three-day event features a mostly female lineup of undiscovered musicians whose names will soon be on lineups around the world. Or catch art in other forms at the Borscht 10 short film festival and the Young Artist Initiative modern art installation.

AFAR Local is our weekly insider guide to the best of what’s happening in cities around the U.S.

February 17 | Now open: Bar

Employees Only

Employees Only, the famous New York bar, has been flirting with the idea of a Miami location for a few years now. After a handful of pop-up events, the permanent location is now open in South Beach. Employees Only is often considered the original craft cocktail bar and is credited with the rise of mixology culture that is now on nearly every restaurant and bar menu across the country. Check out the real deal at the Washington Park Hotel.

1050 Washington Ave., Miami Beach | website

February 22 - 26 | Film festival

Borscht 10

Miami’s irreverent—and always surprising—Borscht Film Festival has been highlighting films made in Miami for five years. The nonprofit is back this year for the last time with Borscht 10, which will run in tandem with a series of events to commemorate the organization, which is closing. Along with the screenings and a film-scoring event with Animal Collective, don’t miss the Viking Funeral, which will take place at a secret location in the Everglades and include a motorcade procession.

Times & locations vary | From free | website

February 23 - 25 | Music

Red Bull Sound Select Presents: Three Days in Miami

Miami is one of 18 cities around the world chosen to participate in Red Bull’s initiative to introduce new artists to some of the world’s most culturally vibrant cities. Local tastemakers YesJulz and Poplin have teamed up with Canadian music label Arts & Crafts for a female-centric lineup of acts, including Angel Olsen, Charlotte Day Wilson, Bernice, Kelela, and local act Brika.

9:00 PM | 1306 N. Miami Ave., Miami | $15 | website

February 23 - 26 | Art

“Cuban Architects at Home and in Exile: The Modernist Generation”

The Coral Gables Museum’s exhibition of mid-20th-century Cuban architects is closing this week, so it’s your last chance to see the drawings, letters, documents, and photos that make up the larger story of the place of Cuban art in Miami’s history. Head there to get a better understanding of where Miami’s signature modernist style came from and for a unique view of the relationship between Cuba and Miami.

285 Aragon Ave., Coral Gables | $10 | website

February 24 | Art

Young Artist Initiative

Young Artist Initiative is looking at Miami as if it were 19th-century Paris: a forward-thinking city on the brink of becoming a well-known, worldly metropolis. The initiative showcases emerging modern artists in a multitude of media, providing exposure for 20 of Miami’s new artists and designers. The installation with explore the relationship between function and aesthetic in art, architecture, and design.

8:00 PM | 1111 Lincoln Rd., Seventh Fl., Miami | Frpm $10 | website