Miami February 16–22: Art Wynwood & South Beach Food and Wine Festival

Feb 15, 2017
Miami Boat Show
The best of what to do in and around Miami this week
The current best of Miami’s art, nautical life, architecture, and food combine for a stellar events lineup this week.
February 16 - 20 | Art
Art Wynwood
Focusing on underground street art and emerging and contemporary artists, Art Wynwood will showcase work from over 50 galleries spanning the United States to Germany, Russia, France, and Argentina. Don’t miss a discussion with street artist and graphic designer Shepard Fairey—the creator of the iconic red, white, and blue Obama “Hope” poster—who will be honored with the Art Wynwood Tony Goldman Lifetime Artistic Achievement Award at the event.
11:00 AM - 7:00 PM | 3001 NE First Ave., Miami | From $25 | website
February 16 - 20 | Boat show
Miami International Boat Show
Only in Miami can you hop on a free water taxi to cut through President’s Day traffic on your way to the International Boat Show. There, you’ll find more than 2,000 vessels on display, plus the latest in boating technology and products. Upgrade to the VIP ticket for the full yacht experience, with swanky perks such as a daily happy hour with free drinks, massages, manicures, special lounges, and the best view of the show and skyline.
10:00 AM - 6:00 PM | 3501 Rickenbacker Causeway, Miami | From $25 | website
February 16 - 26 | Closing: Museum exhibit
“The Discipline of Nature: Architect Alfred Browning Parker in Florida”
Alfred Browning Parker was one of Miami’s most influential and prolific architects. He championed modernist architecture with a distinctly Florida look, contributing more than 500 building projects to the Miami area. HistoryMiami’s exhibit featuring his work closes in a week and a half, so make sure to visit to get into the mind of the artist while you still can.
101 W. Flagler St., Miami | $20 | website
February 18 - 20 | Art festival
Coconut Grove Arts Festival
Coconut Grove has changed quite a bit since the Coconut Grove Arts Festival first started in 1963. It’s only fitting that the festival has grown up as well, now featuring 360 juried artists, a full musical lineup of local Latin funk bands, a family zone with art classes for the kids, and a stepped-up food program that’s adding options like poke bowls and a raw bar to the usual arts fair food. This year, bring a book to donate for children in need and get $2 off of your entrance ticket.
S. Bayshore Dr. between McFarlane and Pan American Dr., Miami | $15 | website
February 22 - 26 | Food festival
South Beach Wine and Food Festival
More than 65,000 guests eat their way through the five-day South Beach Wine and Food Festival every year. This massive event includes over 85 events throughout South Florida featuring local, celebrity, and visiting chefs hosting tastings, workshops, lectures, demonstrations, and dinner parties. Big names on the roster this year include Martha Stewart, Gabrielle Hamilton, Richard Irvine, Dale Talde, Guy Fieri, José Andrés, Neil Patrick Harris, Andrew Zimmern, Bobby Flay, and many more.
Times & locations vary | From $85 | website
Patricia Guarch Wise is a Miami native and the blogger behind Miami Nice. Her interests include paella, paranormal activity, Proenza Schouler, and her Pekingese named Bonnaroo.
