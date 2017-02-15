Miami February 16–22: Art Wynwood & South Beach Food and Wine Festival

The current best of Miami’s art, nautical life, architecture, and food combine for a stellar events lineup this week.

February 16 - 20 | Art

Art Wynwood

Focusing on underground street art and emerging and contemporary artists, Art Wynwood will showcase work from over 50 galleries spanning the United States to Germany, Russia, France, and Argentina. Don’t miss a discussion with street artist and graphic designer Shepard Fairey—the creator of the iconic red, white, and blue Obama “Hope” poster—who will be honored with the Art Wynwood Tony Goldman Lifetime Artistic Achievement Award at the event.

11:00 AM - 7:00 PM | 3001 NE First Ave., Miami | From $25 | website

February 16 - 20 | Boat show

Miami International Boat Show

Only in Miami can you hop on a free water taxi to cut through President’s Day traffic on your way to the International Boat Show. There, you’ll find more than 2,000 vessels on display, plus the latest in boating technology and products. Upgrade to the VIP ticket for the full yacht experience, with swanky perks such as a daily happy hour with free drinks, massages, manicures, special lounges, and the best view of the show and skyline.

10:00 AM - 6:00 PM | 3501 Rickenbacker Causeway, Miami | From $25 | website