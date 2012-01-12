Home>Travel inspiration

Merry, Merry Munich

By Gisela Williams

Jan 12, 2012

share this article
flipboard

Photo by C. Reiter

This German city has many reasons to visit during the winter months.

share this article
flipboard

Munich in winter has it all: Christmas markets (the largest and most famous is in Marienplatz) redolent with roasting chestnuts and mulled wine; historic baroque architecture topped with fluffy white snow; and easy access to the best ski slopes in Germany. But don’t let all the nutcrackers and beer-drinking men in lederhosen fool you. Underneath this traditional holiday-time facade you can also find cutting-edge design and a spirit of humorous irreverence.

Das Wirtshaus zum Herrmannsdorfer Schweinsbräu

Das Wirtshaus zum Herrmannsdorfer Schweinsbräu
Das Wirtshaus zum Herrmannsdorfer Schweinsbräu

Bavarians love their pork. Enjoy the region’s best about 30 minutes outside Munich at Das Wirtshaus zum Herrmannsdorfer Schweinsbräu, part of an organic farm cooperative that includes a bakery, a brewery, vegetable gardens, and, of course, happy black-and-pink pigs. In a light-filled barn, chef Thomas Thielemann serves such dishes as a crispy schweinebraten (pork roast).

German Souvenirs in Munich

German Souvenirs in Munich
German Souvenirs in Munich

For funny German souvenirs (like this kitschy cuckoo clock), check out Servus Heimat in the Stadtmuseum. For more upscale collectibles, head to Nymphenburg (Odeonsplatz 1), a 250-year-old traditional porcelain producer that works with such international designers as Hella Jongerius.

Das Kranzbach Ski Resort

Das Kranzbach Ski Resort
Das Kranzbach Ski Resort

A quick drive from Garmisch-Partenkirchen and the Zugspitze ski area is the surprisingly cool Das Kranzbach spa resort. The original building—inspired by the British arts and crafts movement—now has a sleek wood spa, 90 rooms, and all sorts of nooks that offer dramatic views.

Surfing the Eisbach Wave

Surfing the Eisbach Wave
Surfing the Eisbach Wave

Article continues below advertisement

It takes some German engineering to surf in land-locked Bavaria. But endless rides are possible on the Eisbach wave, a man-made, standing curl in the middle of a narrow artificial stream that runs through the English Garden. It has drawn both international river surfers—even in winter—and gawking crowds since soon after the wave was created in 2000.

>> Next: The AFAR Guide to Munich

popular stories

  1. Can’t Make It to the Alps? Visit One of America’s European-Inspired Ski Towns

    Outdoor Adventure

  2. The Highways That Carry Us Home

    Travel Tales

  3. Spend Your Marriott Bonvoy Points ASAP, Before Loyalty Program Changes in 2022

    Tips + News

Sign up for the Daily Wander newsletter for expert travel inspiration and tips

Please enter a valid email address.

Read our privacy policy

more from afar

Clear Launches Reservation Service for Quickly Getting Through TSA

Clear Launches Reservation Service for Quickly Getting Through TSA

Air Travel

The Best Credit Cards for Airport Lounge Access

The Best Credit Cards for Airport Lounge Access

Loyalty + Rewards

Lessons on Travel—and Friendship—From the Women of Pan Am

Lessons on Travel—and Friendship—From the Women of Pan Am

Travel Tales

Meet the Artisans Keeping Tuscany’s Bookmaking Culture Alive

Meet the Artisans Keeping Tuscany’s Bookmaking Culture Alive

Travel Tales