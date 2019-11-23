This Culinary Power Couple Has Infused the Napa Valley Dining Scene with What's Local

Note: Since this profile was first published in 2016, Katianna and John have left the restaurant industry, for now. After the successful and celebrated launch of Charter Oak, the couple decided to take time to start a family, but they expect to return to the culinary world and already have plans to create their own restaurant.

A former competitive gymnast, Katianna Hong embraced cooking with a similar discipline and dedication. She worked her way up from the bottom to chef de cuisine at The Restaurant at Meadowood, becoming one of the few women to helm a three-Michelin-starred spot.

During 15-hour shifts, sparks flew between her and John Hong. “When you’re cooking together, there’s a lot of trust that has to happen,” observes Katianna. “If I want someone’s opinion about something, John was always that person—cooking together for us really works.”

Now, after six years of close collaboration, they’re each preparing for new roles: Katianna is tinkering with menu research and development for The Charter Oak, opening in spring 2017, as John steps into her shoes at the Restaurant at Meadowood, mentoring the staff and continuing to push the food forward.

One constant is the garden that the Hongs (and their restaurants) continue to share. It’s become a great source of inspiration and seasonal products such as sunchokes, white asparagus, and salsify. “It’s amazing what they do in the garden—we can just go take a walk through and get a lot of ideas,” says Katianna.