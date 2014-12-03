Home>Travel inspiration

Make Like “Wild” Author Cheryl Strayed, and Take a Hike

By Danielle Walsh

Dec 3, 2014

share this article
flipboard

Article continues below advertisement

share this article
flipboard

Hiking is so much more than a physical challenge—it aligns you with nature, offers you a new vantage point, and gives you a chance to look both outward and inward. So it’s no wonder that Cheryl Strayed, the author of the book, Wild, chose to venture out to the Pacific Crest Trail after a series of personal disasters and heartbreaks. The movie based on the book is in theaters Friday, December 5th, so we’ve put together a list of some of the world’s most stunning hikes where you can gain a new perspective—literally and figuratively—yourself. (Plus: read Cheryl Strayed’s Spin the Globe about hiking in Andorra.)

cheryl strayed wild hikes

See all of our incredible hikes around the world.

popular stories

  1. Being Careful Doesn’t Mean Not Traveling

    Tips + News

  2. Florida Has Started Reopening to Travelers—Here’s What You Need to Know

    Tips + News

  3. England’s New 2,800-Mile Trail Will Be the Longest Coastal Path in the World

    Outdoor Adventure

Sign up for the Daily Wander newsletter for expert travel inspiration and tips

Please enter a valid email address.

Read our privacy policy

more from afar

When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?

When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?

Travel News

13 Books Travelers Should Read This Summer

13 Books Travelers Should Read This Summer

Books

What Life Looks Like in Countries Coming Out of Lockdown

What Life Looks Like in Countries Coming Out of Lockdown

Travel News

Travel Tales: A World of Boundless Stories

Travel Tales: A World of Boundless Stories