Make Like “Wild” Author Cheryl Strayed, and Take a Hike

Hiking is so much more than a physical challenge—it aligns you with nature, offers you a new vantage point, and gives you a chance to look both outward and inward. So it’s no wonder that Cheryl Strayed, the author of the book, Wild, chose to venture out to the Pacific Crest Trail after a series of personal disasters and heartbreaks. The movie based on the book is in theaters Friday, December 5th, so we’ve put together a list of some of the world’s most stunning hikes where you can gain a new perspective—literally and figuratively—yourself. (Plus: read Cheryl Strayed’s Spin the Globe about hiking in Andorra.)

