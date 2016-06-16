Los Angeles June 16–22: “We Don’t Think You’re Racist!” & “Imitation of Life”

Jun 16, 2016
Cindy Sherman, "Imitation of Life"
Comedy comes to life in Los Angeles this week, first at a Q&A and signing for the book We Don't Think You're Racist! Then, keep laughing at the 10th-anniversary party for (and screening of) cult favorite Nacho Libre. Take a break to appreciate the art of Cindy Sherman and to try the meat-heavy menu of new restaurant The Cannibal.
June 16 | Books
We Don’t Think You’re Racist! Comedy Show and Book Signing
Amanda Meadows and Robin Higgins are both L.A.-based comedy writers with a penchant for truth-telling, especially when it comes to sticky subjects like race. Their satirical new book, We Don’t Think You’re Racist! Soothing Affirmations from People of Color, part photo essay and part sociology experiment, takes aim at the subtle stereotypes many people harbor. The night starts with a performance from the Asian American standup comedy troupe Disoriented Comedy, followed by a Q&A with the authors and a book signing.
7–8:30 p.m. | The Last Bookstore, 453 S. Spring St., Los Angeles | Free | website
June 18 | Film
Nacho Libre 10th Anniversary
The cult classic Nacho Libre celebrates its 10th anniversary in serious style at the L.A. Plaza De Cultura Y Artes. Special guests Father Guillermo (aka actor Richard Montoya) and Sister Encarnación (actress Ana de la Reguera) will introduce the film. Professional luchadores will be on hand to give Nacho a run for his money, and you can even create your own wrestler persona at the mask-making workshop. Once the sun goes down, grab a paleta (popsicle) provided by Artesana Pops, sit back, and enjoy the special screening of the movie.
5 p.m. | 501 N. Main St., Los Angeles | Free | website
June 18–19 | Escape the city
Laguna Beach
Laguna Beach is 50 miles from Los Angeles and worth every minute of drive time. It’s home to some of the most pristine sand in Southern California. Have a drink overlooking the water at the aptly named The Cliff Restaurant, take a dip in the mosaic tiled pool at Montage Laguna Beach, or squeeze in a workout at Thousand Steps Beach—you have to commit to 230 steps just to get down to the shore. (Trust us, though, it’s worth it.) If you’re looking for a less strenuous escapade, hit up one of the more than 100 art galleries in town. (We like JoAnne Artman Gallery for its huge collection of edgy contemporary art.)
Now through October 2 | Art exhibit
Cindy Sherman: Imitation of Life
Long before selfies saturated mainstream media, photographer Cindy Sherman manipulated her own image in a variety of ways and through a myriad of media. The Broad Museum is showcasing all of them in Imitation of Life, a special exhibit that spans Sherman’s entire career from 1976 through 2016. The Broad excels at revealing her larger-than-life presence; the opening portrait of the exhibit spans an entire wall of the museum. Four decades of Sherman’s art (more than 100 pieces) are on display; some photographs are haunting, others disturbing, but all of them are memorable.
Times vary | The Broad Museum, 221 S. Grand St., Los Angeles |$12 | website
Now open | Restaurant
The Cannibal
L.A. loves its veggies, but The Cannibal is betting that Angelenos are ready for a charcuterie board to take center stage. The Cannibal bills its menu as “meat-forward, vegetable-heavy”—meaning you won’t have to choose between your grilled short rib and your locally sourced kale salad. If you’re feeling adventurous, ask for the pig’s head or beef tartare. The restaurant also offers more than 500 international beers and cocktails and a full-service butcher shop.
The Cannibal, 8850 Washington Blvd., Culver City | website
Eva Glettner is a writer and a native Angeleno. She loves art, travel, coffee, and skateboarding.
