Los Angeles June 16–22: “We Don’t Think You’re Racist!” & “Imitation of Life”

AFAR Local is our weekly insider guide to the best of what's happening in cities around the U.S. June 16 | Books

We Don’t Think You’re Racist! Comedy Show and Book Signing

Amanda Meadows and Robin Higgins are both L.A.-based comedy writers with a penchant for truth-telling, especially when it comes to sticky subjects like race. Their satirical new book, We Don’t Think You’re Racist! Soothing Affirmations from People of Color, part photo essay and part sociology experiment, takes aim at the subtle stereotypes many people harbor. The night starts with a performance from the Asian American standup comedy troupe Disoriented Comedy, followed by a Q&A with the authors and a book signing.

7–8:30 p.m. | The Last Bookstore, 453 S. Spring St., Los Angeles | Free | website Click here to plan your trip to L.A.

June 18 | Film

Nacho Libre 10th Anniversary

The cult classic Nacho Libre celebrates its 10th anniversary in serious style at the L.A. Plaza De Cultura Y Artes. Special guests Father Guillermo (aka actor Richard Montoya) and Sister Encarnación (actress Ana de la Reguera) will introduce the film. Professional luchadores will be on hand to give Nacho a run for his money, and you can even create your own wrestler persona at the mask-making workshop. Once the sun goes down, grab a paleta (popsicle) provided by Artesana Pops, sit back, and enjoy the special screening of the movie.

5 p.m. | 501 N. Main St., Los Angeles | Free | website June 18–19 | Escape the city

Laguna Beach

Laguna Beach is 50 miles from Los Angeles and worth every minute of drive time. It’s home to some of the most pristine sand in Southern California. Have a drink overlooking the water at the aptly named The Cliff Restaurant, take a dip in the mosaic tiled pool at Montage Laguna Beach, or squeeze in a workout at Thousand Steps Beach—you have to commit to 230 steps just to get down to the shore. (Trust us, though, it’s worth it.) If you’re looking for a less strenuous escapade, hit up one of the more than 100 art galleries in town. (We like JoAnne Artman Gallery for its huge collection of edgy contemporary art.) The Cannibal Courtesy of The Cannibal



