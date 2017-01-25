Los Angeles January 26–February 1: Girlschool & L.A. Beer and Food Festival

Turn to the arts this week for both entertainment and motivation. First, learn the art of making money from your writing at a book discussion with Manjula Martin, author of Scratch: Writers, Authors, and the Art of Making a Living. Then rock out at the three-day, women-led music festival Girlschool, or head to the Women’s Center for Creative Work for a workshop on making art during fascism. Enjoy the culinary arts at the annual L.A. Beer and Food Festival, or check out a burger that’s worth traveling for in Orange.

AFAR Local is our weekly insider guide to the best of what’s happening in cities around the U.S.

January 26 | Books

“Scratch: Writers, Authors, and the Art of Making a Living”

If you’ve ever wondered how to take your passion for writing and make it a full-time job (or, you’re curious about the realities of writers’ lives), look no further than Skylight Books. This week, author Manjula Martin (formerly an editor of online journal Scratch) breaks down how to make a livable wage off your writing gigs in her new book, Scratch: Writers, Authors, and the Art of Making a Living. Through a series of essays and interviews with successful authors, including Jonathan Franzen (The Corrections) and Nick Hornby (High Fidelity), as well as lesser-known writers, Martin will help shed light on how to find the balance between art and financial feasibility.

7:00 PM | 1818 N. Vermont Ave., Los Angeles | Free | website

January 27 - 29 | Music

Girlschool 2017

Girlschool 2017 is a three-day, 100 percent women-led music festival with the goal of celebrating female musicians of all ages and genres. From punk to folk and electronica, the Girlschool lineup has it all. Plus, proceeds from the fest go to benefit Rock n’ Roll Camp for Girls L.A., a nonprofit that uses rock music to empower young girls. Don’t miss the uplifting power ballads of The Bird and the Bee and the grunge rock of Deep Valley, with lots of variety in between, including DJ sets and soul.

6:30 PM | Bootleg Theatre, 2200 Beverly Blvd., Los Angeles | $45 | website

January 28 | Food

L.A. Beer and Food Festival

Los Angeles knows a thing or two about beer: There are over 40 independently owned and operated breweries throughout L.A. County crafting over 100 different types of brew. The L.A. Beer and Food Festival celebrates the city’s love of beer by pairing some of the most flavorful brews with equally delectable eats. Don’t miss Angel City Brewery, Timeless Pints, and bites from Eagle Rock Public House, Poppy + Rose, and many others.

3:00 PM - 6:00 PM | Mack Sennett Studios, 1215 Bates Ave., Los Angeles | From $40 | website