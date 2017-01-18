Los Angeles January 19–25: Melrose Station & Women's March

The best of what to do in and around Los Angeles this week

It’s inauguration week, which means many Los Angeles residents and visitors will be gathering for the Los Angeles Women’s March to City Hall. On inauguration day, head to Aero Theater for a special showing of Charlie Chaplin’s The Great Dictator. Let illustrator Emily McDowell teach you how to deal with tough situations in her new book, There is No Good Card for This. Then travel back in time at L.A.’s newest (and coolest) speakeasy, Melrose Station, or spend the weekend in a nearby town that’s straight out of the Old West era. AFAR Local is our weekly insider guide to the best of what’s happening in cities around the U.S. December 20 | Now open: Speakeasy

Melrose Station

There’s something so enticing about a great speakeasy, and Melrose Station delivers on every level. For one, there’s the secret entrance that has you first walking into Glass Hookah Lounge and asking the host to direct you to the hidden bar. Once you find it, you’ll feel like you’ve stepped back in time thanks to the nightclublike dress code, industrial interior design, and strong drinks. The craft cocktails are the reason to stop in, but Melrose Station doesn’t disappoint with food either—its tapas menu features the likes of sashimi, charcuterie, and white chocolate soufflé.

Melrose Station, 7384 Melrose Ave., Los Angeles | website Click to plan your trip to Los Angeles

January 19 | Book talk

Emily McDowell discusses “There Is No Good Card for This”

Emily McDowell is a brilliant artist who specializes in the uncomfortable and awkward. The creator of the viral online Empathy Cards, McDowell knows how to combine advice with humor and beautiful illustrations to help people deal with loss, illness, grief, or other difficult situations. Her new book, There Is No Good Card for This: What to Say and Do When Life Is Scary, Awful, and Unfair to People You Love, cowritten with Dr. Kelsey Crowe, uses workbook-style exercises, sample dialogues, and real-world examples to help readers navigate trying social situations. Both McDowell and Crowe are cancer survivors with gifts for sharing everything they’ve learned along their own journeys.

7:00 PM | 695 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena | Free | website January 20 | Film

“The Great Dictator”

The Aero Theatre is making a statement on inauguration day with a screening of Charlie Chaplin’s The Great Dictator. The 1940 movie follows Adenoid Hynkel, leader of the fictionalized country Tomainia, as he prepares to invade the also fictional Osterlich. Chaplin’s first talking picture is just as resonant now as it was then, and his performance as Hynkel will command your attention.

7:30 PM | 1328 Montana Ave., Santa Monica | $11 | website "The Great Dictator" Public domain image

