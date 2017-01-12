Los Angeles January 12–18: L.A. Art Show & "The Golden Girlz"

The best of what to do in and around Los Angeles this week

Visit the Disneyland of art shows this week at the L.A. Convention Center, where the L.A. Art Show is happening through Sunday. Then snag some hard-to-get tickets to "The Golden Girlz," a Golden Girls–themed comedy drag show that's well known for its hilarity. Over the weekend, stop into the just-opened Peppermint Club, which promises tasty drinks and even better entertainment. Or catch Dar Williams's special Mortal City anniversary tour. If you're craving anything edible, cast out to Hermosa Beach, where the food scene is thriving. January 11 | Now open: Nightclub

The Peppermint Club

This swanky new nightclub on Beverly Boulevard is equal parts dining and performance space, so expect an intimate atmosphere with a side of panini sandwiches and Jack Daniels single barrel. The space also has a large stage for performances, which could be showstoppers. The Peppermint Club’s parent company, h.group, teamed up with Interscope Records to build out the venue, and intimate performances by some seriously rad artists are most definitely in the works.

The Peppermint Club, 8713 Beverly Blvd., West Hollywood | website Click to plan your trip to Los Angeles

January 11 - 15 | Art

L.A. Art Show 2017

This is the arena tour of art shows. Inhabiting over 150,000 square feet in the L.A. Convention Center, the L.A. Art Show draws more than 75,000 visitors. Nearly 100 galleries representing many countries will exhibit artworks spanning every medium. This year, the program features a wider variety of international exhibitors than ever before, with a special focus on Latin American art. There will be panel discussions with artists, performances and installation pieces, curated art shows, and more happening throughout the four-day megashow.

11:00 AM - 7:00 PM | Los Angeles Convention Center, 1201 S. Figueroa St., Los Angeles | From $30 | website January 11 - 15 | Theater

“The Golden Girlz: Go for the Gold!”

Dorothy, Blanche, Sophia, and Rose come to life in this comedic drag show. Drag queens Jackie Beat, Sherry Vine, Drew Droege, and Sam Pancake star in this live “rerun” of some of our favorite Golden Girls episodes. Settle in for an almost spot-on recreation of two classics, one involving an illegal immigrant played (at the time) by Mario Lopez. Tickets to every show are currently sold out, but wait-list tickets are available on a first-come,

first-served basis. Call the venue for more details.

Cavern Club Theatre, 1920 Hyperion Ave., Los Angeles | $25 | website "The Golden Girlz" Courtesy of "The Golden Girlz" January 12 | Music

Dar Williams: Return to Mortal City

New York folk rocker Dar Williams is celebrating the 20th anniversary of her influential record Mortal City with a special tour. The legendary singer/songwriter has toured with many other powerhouse musicians, including Joan Baez, The Indigo Girls, and Ani DiFranco. Her style is poetic and introspective, and she doesn’t shy away from tackling difficult issues like self-loathing and ageism.

8:00 PM | The Troubadour, 9081 Santa Monica Blvd., Los Angeles | $25 | website

