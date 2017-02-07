Los Angeles February 9–15: Jeni’s Venice & Hangover Yoga

Enjoy a 1990s throwback at the Echo Park Film Center’s VHS Social night. Then check out an animal-themed gallery exhibition at Flower Pepper Gallery, and grab a free scoop of award-winning ice cream at the new Jeni’s Venice. Recover from Saturday night at a Sunday Hangover Yoga class, or get out into nature at the Ventura River Preserve.

AFAR Local is our weekly insider guide to the best of what’s happening in cities around the U.S.

February 4 - March 6 | Art

“Wild Heart”

For this curated exhibition, artists were asked to illustrate an animal, and the result is a series of works that include everything from your standard portraits to subtler animal metaphors. In addition to oil paints, artists used fabrics, acrylic paints, and colored pencils.

Flower Pepper Gallery, 121 E. Union St., Pasadena | Free | website

February 9 |

VHS Social: Daria Antisocial—Sweet Jane

The cartoon character Daria Morgendorffer is emblematic of the typical 1990s teen. She first appeared as a supporting character on Beavis and Butthead before getting her own MTV spinoff, Daria. She’s apathetic, cynical, and as snarky as can be. Thankfully, her best friend Jane Lane totally gets her. This evening celebrates all things Jane with screenings of Jane-centric episodes as well as the full-length Daria movie, Is It Fall Yet?

8:00 PM | Echo Park Film Center, 1200 N. Alvarado St., Los Angeles | $5 suggested donation | website

February 9 | Food

Jeni’s Venice Opening Party

Jeni Britton Bauer knows ice cream: She’s been crafting delectable versions of the dessert for over 20 years, and her ice cream cookbook won her a James Beard award. This week, the opening of her new ice cream shop, Jeni’s Venice, includes free scoops for all. Try flavors including brambleberry crisp, juniper and lemon curd, and gooey butter ice cream cake.

7:00 PM - 11:00 PM | Jeni’s Venice, 540 Rose Ave., Los Angeles | Free | website

February 12 | Yoga

Hangover Yoga

Yoga is traditionally paired with meditative music, but art gallery Junior High is anything but traditional. This yoga class, led by yogi Taleen Kali, comes paired with punk music. Why punk? The genre is all about inclusivity, just like this yoga class: No matter your age, gender, or ability, you’re encouraged to come in and blast away any Saturday night cobwebs. Yoga mats not included.

12:00 PM | Junior High, 5656 Hollywood Blvd., Los Angeles | $10 suggested donation | website