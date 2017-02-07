Los Angeles February 9–15: Jeni’s Venice & Hangover Yoga

Feb 7, 2017
Jeni's Venice
The best of what to do in and around Los Angeles this week
Enjoy a 1990s throwback at the Echo Park Film Center’s VHS Social night. Then check out an animal-themed gallery exhibition at Flower Pepper Gallery, and grab a free scoop of award-winning ice cream at the new Jeni’s Venice. Recover from Saturday night at a Sunday Hangover Yoga class, or get out into nature at the Ventura River Preserve.
February 4 - March 6 | Art
“Wild Heart”
For this curated exhibition, artists were asked to illustrate an animal, and the result is a series of works that include everything from your standard portraits to subtler animal metaphors. In addition to oil paints, artists used fabrics, acrylic paints, and colored pencils.
Flower Pepper Gallery, 121 E. Union St., Pasadena | Free | website
February 9 |
VHS Social: Daria Antisocial—Sweet Jane
The cartoon character Daria Morgendorffer is emblematic of the typical 1990s teen. She first appeared as a supporting character on Beavis and Butthead before getting her own MTV spinoff, Daria. She’s apathetic, cynical, and as snarky as can be. Thankfully, her best friend Jane Lane totally gets her. This evening celebrates all things Jane with screenings of Jane-centric episodes as well as the full-length Daria movie, Is It Fall Yet?
8:00 PM | Echo Park Film Center, 1200 N. Alvarado St., Los Angeles | $5 suggested donation | website
February 9 | Food
Jeni’s Venice Opening Party
Jeni Britton Bauer knows ice cream: She’s been crafting delectable versions of the dessert for over 20 years, and her ice cream cookbook won her a James Beard award. This week, the opening of her new ice cream shop, Jeni’s Venice, includes free scoops for all. Try flavors including brambleberry crisp, juniper and lemon curd, and gooey butter ice cream cake.
7:00 PM - 11:00 PM | Jeni’s Venice, 540 Rose Ave., Los Angeles | Free | website
February 12 | Yoga
Hangover Yoga
Yoga is traditionally paired with meditative music, but art gallery Junior High is anything but traditional. This yoga class, led by yogi Taleen Kali, comes paired with punk music. Why punk? The genre is all about inclusivity, just like this yoga class: No matter your age, gender, or ability, you’re encouraged to come in and blast away any Saturday night cobwebs. Yoga mats not included.
12:00 PM | Junior High, 5656 Hollywood Blvd., Los Angeles | $10 suggested donation | website
February 11 - 12 | Escape the city
Ventura River Preserve
The Ventura River Preserve, located in the western Ojai Valley just about 90 minutes out of L.A., protects the three-mile-long Ventura River and all of the surrounding canyons. The beautiful plot of land was twice slated for development before the Ojai Valley Land Conservancy swooped in to ensure that southern steelhead trout (an endangered species) would not be killed off to make way for a golf course. Aside from trout, hiking trails will put you in the vicinity of wild black bears, bobcats, badgers, coyotes, mule deer, hawks, and owls. For a great overview of the area, try the Chaparrel Crest trail, a moderately steep 2.9-mile loop that takes you up Wills Canyon.
Eva Glettner is a writer and a native Angeleno. She loves art, travel, coffee, and skateboarding.
