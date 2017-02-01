Los Angeles February 2–8: "'Carrie'" That Tune & Golden Dragon Parade

Feb 1, 2017
Wednesday Special at Venoteca
The best of what to do in and around Los Angeles this week
Sweeten up your Wednesdays with a just-this-month deal on oysters and wine at Vinoteca. Then hear the best songs of Broadway’s worst musicals in a show that’s sure to have you singing along. Celebrate the return of First Fridays at the Natural History Museum with a tour, a talk, and music. Then celebrate the Lunar New Year with the 118th annual Golden Dragon Parade in Chinatown. This weekend, enjoy a staycation in Los Feliz, where much of the hit movie La La Land was filmed.
February 1 - 22 | Food and drink
Vinoteca, the Four Seasons L.A. coffee joint that transforms into a clubby bar come nighttime, is offering a sweet hump day special every Wednesday this month. All day on the 1st, 8th, 15th, and 22nd you can enjoy half a dozen oysters with a glass of wine for only $20 (we know—it’s a steal!). Stay awhile, and when you get thirsty for more, try a flight of carefully curated local or imported Italian wines. When hunger pangs strike again, you can’t go wrong with the montara, a fried pizza dough topped with lobster, prosciutto, or eggplant.
11:00 AM - 11:30 PM | Vinoteca at Four Seasons Los Angeles, 300 S. Doheny Dr., Los Angeles | $20 | website
February 2 - 26 | Musical
“‘Carrie’ That Tune: Hit Songs From Flop Musicals”
Before Hamilton comes to L.A., take time to appreciate some musicals that weren’t exactly hits. “Carrie” That Tune: Hit Songs From Flop Musicals is a revue of great tunes from less-than-stellar musicals. Named for the 1988 show Carrie: The Musical (based on Stephen King’s Carrie), the revival also includes tunes from such shows as Pipe Dream, Anyone Can Whistle, The Baker’s Wife, and Spider-Man.
Bar Fedora located inside Au Lac, 710 W. First St., Los Angeles | From $11 | website
February 3 | Museum
First Fridays at Natural History Museum
First Fridays at the Natural History Museum have returned for 2017, and the kickoff event is one you won’t want to miss. The lineup for the evening includes a guided tour with gallery interpreter Jessie Jennewein, a discussion titled “Your Plate and Your Gut” with panelists Dr. Elaine Y. Hsia, Dr. Craig Stanford, and Mark Schatzker, a DJ lounge with tunes by DJs Aaron Byrd and Anne Litt, and live music by Dawn, Mndsgn, and Oddisee.
5:00 PM - 10:00 PM | 900 Exposition Blvd., Los Angeles | $18 | website
February 4 | Chinese New Year
118th Annual Golden Dragon Parade
Celebrate the beginning of the year of the rooster with a jubilant parade in Chinatown, presented by the Chinese Chamber of Commerce. Expect Chinese dragons, parade marchers in traditional attire, floats, and marching bands, among other entertainment. After the parade, be sure to visit nearby shops for authentic Chinese cuisine and spices.
1:00 PM | 943 N. Broadway, Los Angeles | Free | website
February 4 - 5 | Escape the city
Los Feliz
If you saw La La Land and found yourself mesmerized by the gorgeous, palm tree–lined locations, then Los Feliz is your perfect staycation. Start at Hollyhock House, Frank Lloyd Wright’s residence, which offers picturesque views from many rooftop hideaways. Then visit pop culture gift shop Soap Plant/Wacko, which also houses the La Luz de Jesus Gallery. The gallery space is dedicated to avant-garde sculptors and painters of all types. Stay in one of Hotel Covell’s carefully designed rooms, with a view of the Hollywood Hills.
Eva Glettner is a writer and a native Angeleno. She loves art, travel, coffee, and skateboarding.
