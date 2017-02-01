Los Angeles February 2–8: "'Carrie'" That Tune & Golden Dragon Parade

The best of what to do in and around Los Angeles this week

Sweeten up your Wednesdays with a just-this-month deal on oysters and wine at Vinoteca. Then hear the best songs of Broadway’s worst musicals in a show that’s sure to have you singing along. Celebrate the return of First Fridays at the Natural History Museum with a tour, a talk, and music. Then celebrate the Lunar New Year with the 118th annual Golden Dragon Parade in Chinatown. This weekend, enjoy a staycation in Los Feliz, where much of the hit movie La La Land was filmed. AFAR Local is our weekly insider guide to the best of what’s happening in cities around the U.S. February 1 - 22 | Food and drink

Wednesday Special at Vinoteca

Vinoteca, the Four Seasons L.A. coffee joint that transforms into a clubby bar come nighttime, is offering a sweet hump day special every Wednesday this month. All day on the 1st, 8th, 15th, and 22nd you can enjoy half a dozen oysters with a glass of wine for only $20 (we know—it’s a steal!). Stay awhile, and when you get thirsty for more, try a flight of carefully curated local or imported Italian wines. When hunger pangs strike again, you can’t go wrong with the montara, a fried pizza dough topped with lobster, prosciutto, or eggplant.

11:00 AM - 11:30 PM | Vinoteca at Four Seasons Los Angeles, 300 S. Doheny Dr., Los Angeles | $20 | website

February 2 - 26 | Musical

“‘Carrie’ That Tune: Hit Songs From Flop Musicals”

Before Hamilton comes to L.A., take time to appreciate some musicals that weren’t exactly hits. “Carrie” That Tune: Hit Songs From Flop Musicals is a revue of great tunes from less-than-stellar musicals. Named for the 1988 show Carrie: The Musical (based on Stephen King’s Carrie), the revival also includes tunes from such shows as Pipe Dream, Anyone Can Whistle, The Baker’s Wife, and Spider-Man.

Bar Fedora located inside Au Lac, 710 W. First St., Los Angeles | From $11 | website February 3 | Museum

First Fridays at Natural History Museum

First Fridays at the Natural History Museum have returned for 2017, and the kickoff event is one you won’t want to miss. The lineup for the evening includes a guided tour with gallery interpreter Jessie Jennewein, a discussion titled “Your Plate and Your Gut” with panelists Dr. Elaine Y. Hsia, Dr. Craig Stanford, and Mark Schatzker, a DJ lounge with tunes by DJs Aaron Byrd and Anne Litt, and live music by Dawn, Mndsgn, and Oddisee.

5:00 PM - 10:00 PM | 900 Exposition Blvd., Los Angeles | $18 | website Los Feliz Photo by Chris Goldberg/Flickr February 4 | Chinese New Year

118th Annual Golden Dragon Parade

Celebrate the beginning of the year of the rooster with a jubilant parade in Chinatown, presented by the Chinese Chamber of Commerce. Expect Chinese dragons, parade marchers in traditional attire, floats, and marching bands, among other entertainment. After the parade, be sure to visit nearby shops for authentic Chinese cuisine and spices.

1:00 PM | 943 N. Broadway, Los Angeles | Free | website

