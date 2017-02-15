Los Angeles February 16–22: “Your Inner Critic Is a Big Jerk” & Vivian Cook

Courtesy of the Ritz Carlton DTLA
Feb 15, 2017
Vivian Cook
The best of what to do in and around Los Angeles this week
Your new favorite café, 25 of L.A.’s emerging artists, and a musician on the rise are just a few of the discoveries you can make in Los Angeles this week.
February 13 | Now open: Café
Blue Bottle Beverly Hills
San Francisco Bay Area staple Blue Bottle café is showing Beverly Hills some love with its newest location on South Beverly Drive. The warm and inviting space (designed by wrk-shp) features light wood and soft lighting, as well as the pour-over coffee and New Orleans–style cold brew that Blue Bottle is known for. Pair with the café’s avocado toast (with avocado oil and sunflower seeds), and you’ve got yourself a perfect workday breakfast.
132 S. Beverly Dr., Beverly Hills | website
February 16 - June 1 | Art
Mark Making: Recent Works by L.A.-Based Artists
Celebrating 25 of Los Angeles’s emerging artists, this exhibit features works in a variety of media and color palettes. From Chase Langford’s hypnotic wave-like collages to Laura Viapiano’s large scale oil abstracts, there really is something for everyone at this gallery show. RSVP for free entrance to the opening reception on February 16, which will feature special guest Danielle Krysa in discussion with Saatchi Art curators Katherine Henning and Jessica McQueen.
Saatchi Art, 1655 26th St., Los Angeles | Free | website
February 17 | Music
Vivian Cook
Vivian Cook’s melodic and folksy vibe pairs well with rock—the combination is equal parts sultry and sophisticated with a side of rockabilly. This week, she’ll perform at the Hotel Café—a cozy venue with a penchant for breaking singer-songwriters into broader audiences. Cook’s lyrics and stage presence are inspired by her experiences, including her Georgetown education (where she studied theology and theater).
9:30 PM | Hotel Cafe, 1623 ½ N. Cahuenga Blvd., Los Angeles | $12.50 | website
February 18 | Books
“Your Inner Critic Is a Big Jerk”
Danielle Krysa is an author and curator, as well as the brains behind the wildly successful website and podcast “The Jealous Curator.” Her newest book is all about artist empowerment at every stage of the creative life cycle. Whether you’re a total newbie or a professional creator, the title message of her book, Your Inner Critic Is a Big Jerk, rings true. Krysa will be talking about the book along with the book’s illustrator, Martha Rich.
5:00 PM | Skylight Books, 1818 N. Vermont Ave., Los Angeles | Free | website
February 18 - 20 | Spa
Rejuvenate You
Awards season is in full swing in Hollywood, which may have you craving a bit of star-quality pampering yourself. Get it at the Ritz Carlton in DTLA, which is offering a “Rejuvenate You” package through the end of 2017 that includes a two-night stay, lunch for two at Ford’s Filling Station, and—the real kicker—a $200 spa credit. Get red carpet–ready with the Ritz’s 80-minute Champagne and Shimmer body treatment, which uses champagne grape seeds and 24-karat gold powder.
900 W. Olympic Blvd., Los Angeles | From $544/night | website
Eva Glettner is a writer and a native Angeleno. She loves art, travel, coffee, and skateboarding.
