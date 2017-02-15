Los Angeles February 16–22: “Your Inner Critic Is a Big Jerk” & Vivian Cook

Your new favorite café, 25 of L.A.’s emerging artists, and a musician on the rise are just a few of the discoveries you can make in Los Angeles this week.

AFAR Local is our weekly insider guide to the best of what’s happening in cities around the U.S.

February 13 | Now open: Café

Blue Bottle Beverly Hills

San Francisco Bay Area staple Blue Bottle café is showing Beverly Hills some love with its newest location on South Beverly Drive. The warm and inviting space (designed by wrk-shp) features light wood and soft lighting, as well as the pour-over coffee and New Orleans–style cold brew that Blue Bottle is known for. Pair with the café’s avocado toast (with avocado oil and sunflower seeds), and you’ve got yourself a perfect workday breakfast.

132 S. Beverly Dr., Beverly Hills | website

February 16 - June 1 | Art

Mark Making: Recent Works by L.A.-Based Artists

Celebrating 25 of Los Angeles’s emerging artists, this exhibit features works in a variety of media and color palettes. From Chase Langford’s hypnotic wave-like collages to Laura Viapiano’s large scale oil abstracts, there really is something for everyone at this gallery show. RSVP for free entrance to the opening reception on February 16, which will feature special guest Danielle Krysa in discussion with Saatchi Art curators Katherine Henning and Jessica McQueen.

Saatchi Art, 1655 26th St., Los Angeles | Free | website