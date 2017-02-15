Home>Travel inspiration>AFAR Local

Los Angeles February 16–22: “Your Inner Critic Is a Big Jerk” & Vivian Cook

By Eva Glettner

Feb 15, 2017

share this article
flipboard
Vivian Cook
Courtesy of Vivian Cook

Vivian Cook

The best of what to do in and around Los Angeles this week

Article continues below advertisement

share this article
flipboard

Your new favorite café, 25 of L.A.’s emerging artists, and a musician on the rise are just a few of the discoveries you can make in Los Angeles this week.

AFAR Local is our weekly insider guide to the best of what’s happening in cities around the U.S.

February 13 | Now open: Café
Blue Bottle Beverly Hills
San Francisco Bay Area staple Blue Bottle café is showing Beverly Hills some love with its newest location on South Beverly Drive. The warm and inviting space (designed by wrk-shp) features light wood and soft lighting, as well as the pour-over coffee and New Orleans–style cold brew that Blue Bottle is known for. Pair with the café’s avocado toast (with avocado oil and sunflower seeds), and you’ve got yourself a perfect workday breakfast.
132 S. Beverly Dr., Beverly Hills | website

Click to plan your trip to Los Angeles  

February 16 - June 1 | Art
Mark Making: Recent Works by L.A.-Based Artists
Celebrating 25 of Los Angeles’s emerging artists, this exhibit features works in a variety of media and color palettes. From Chase Langford’s hypnotic wave-like collages to Laura Viapiano’s large scale oil abstracts, there really is something for everyone at this gallery show. RSVP for free entrance to the opening reception on February 16, which will feature special guest Danielle Krysa in discussion with Saatchi Art curators Katherine Henning and Jessica McQueen.
Saatchi Art, 1655 26th St., Los Angeles | Free | website

Article continues below advertisement

February 17 | Music
Vivian Cook
Vivian Cook’s melodic and folksy vibe pairs well with rock—the combination is equal parts sultry and sophisticated with a side of rockabilly. This week, she’ll perform at the Hotel Café—a cozy venue with a penchant for breaking singer-songwriters into broader audiences. Cook’s lyrics and stage presence are inspired by her experiences, including her Georgetown education (where she studied theology and theater).
9:30 PM | Hotel Cafe, 1623 ½ N. Cahuenga Blvd., Los Angeles | $12.50 | website

Ritz Carlton DTLA's spa
Ritz Carlton DTLA's spa
Courtesy of the Ritz Carlton DTLA

February 18 | Books
“Your Inner Critic Is a Big Jerk”
Danielle Krysa is an author and curator, as well as the brains behind the wildly successful website and podcast “The Jealous Curator.” Her newest book is all about artist empowerment at every stage of the creative life cycle. Whether you’re a total newbie or a professional creator, the title message of her book, Your Inner Critic Is a Big Jerk, rings true. Krysa will be talking about the book along with the book’s illustrator, Martha Rich.
5:00 PM | Skylight Books, 1818 N. Vermont Ave., Los Angeles | Free | website

February 18 - 20 | Spa
Rejuvenate You
Awards season is in full swing in Hollywood, which may have you craving a bit of star-quality pampering yourself. Get it at the Ritz Carlton in DTLA, which is offering a “Rejuvenate You” package through the end of 2017 that includes a two-night stay, lunch for two at Ford’s Filling Station, and—the real kicker—a $200 spa credit. Get red carpet–ready with the Ritz’s 80-minute Champagne and Shimmer body treatment, which uses champagne grape seeds and 24-karat gold powder.
900 W. Olympic Blvd., Los Angeles | From $544/night | website

Eva Glettner is a writer and a native Angeleno. She loves art, travel, coffee, and skateboarding.

>>Next: What it's really like to live abroad—and why you should do it.

popular stories

  1. Being Careful Doesn’t Mean Not Traveling

    Tips + News

  2. Florida Has Started Reopening to Travelers—Here’s What You Need to Know

    Tips + News

  3. England’s New 2,800-Mile Trail Will Be the Longest Coastal Path in the World

    Outdoor Adventure

Sign up for the Daily Wander newsletter for expert travel inspiration and tips

Please enter a valid email address.

Read our privacy policy

more from afar

When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?

When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?

Travel News

13 Books Travelers Should Read This Summer

13 Books Travelers Should Read This Summer

Books

What Life Looks Like in Countries Coming Out of Lockdown

What Life Looks Like in Countries Coming Out of Lockdown

Travel News

Travel Tales: A World of Boundless Stories

Travel Tales: A World of Boundless Stories