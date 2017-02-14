Locals, Visitors Help Save Stranded Whales in New Zealand

Scientists still don’t know for sure why whales strand themselves in large numbers on beaches around the world. Thankfully, however, two recent incidents in New Zealand involving hundreds of pilot whales ended happily this weekend with a total of roughly 300 of the cetaceans being rescued.

News reports indicated that locals and travelers alike volunteered to help the rescue operation at Golden Bay, a remote body of water at the northwest tip of the South Island.

Most of the animals that survived were carried back out to sea with a high tide.

All told, about 650 individual whales beached themselves over the course of two days—the third-largest stranding in New Zealand history. According to coverage from CNN, a total of about 350 of the whales that became stuck on a low-lying piece of land named Farewell Spit died.

Despite this loss (and the ensuing gory cleanup), many see the volunteer efforts in Golden Bay as a success. Pilot whales base most of their navigational decisions on a process known as echolocation, which involves bouncing sound waves off objects in front of them to determine the clearest path. At one point during the weekend, volunteers formed a human chain and waded out into the water to help the whales recognize that they should turn around. That strategy seemed to work.