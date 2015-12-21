Home>Travel inspiration

Last Week's Top 10 Travel Instagrams

By Maggie Fuller

Dec 21, 2015

Winter and the architecture in Amsterdam make a lovely pair.
Photo by @letsgrabacuppa

The best-loved Instagrams from @afarmedia last week

Adventure was the name of the game on @afarmedia last week. We traversed a dreamy suspension bridge in Vancouver, peered over the edge of a frosty waterfall in Iceland, and caught the sunrise at Angkor Wat. But we also appreciated the quieter moments: a wintry park bench in Paris, morning light in the Amazon and, best of all, the gingerbread-cookie houses of Amsterdam (above). Check out the rest of the top 10 below and don't forget to use #traveldeeper for a chance to be featured on @afarmedia next week!

2. Capilano Suspension Bridge Park, Vancouver, Canada

The Capilano Suspension Bridge looks absolutely enchanted.
@taralowryphotography

3. Pt. Reyes Lighthouse, Inverness, California

Oysters, whale watching, and views like this are just a few reasons to love Point Reyes.
@annamazurekphoto

4.Gullfoss Waterfall, South, Iceland
Brrr! Is it the cold that makes the blue of Gullfoss Waterfall so intense?
@fortyeighthoursin

5. Angkor Wat, Siem Reap, Cambodia
Reflections in Angkor Wat.
@lensesandlocals

6. Place des Vosges, Paris, France
@applespoon, is there room on that Parisian park bench for us?
@applespoon

7. Burano, Italy
Italian house goals when pink is your favorite color.
@psychodreaming

8. Lanslebourg-Mont-Cenis, France
That magical moment when the sun breaks through the clouds.
@ikhals

9. Cái Bè, Vietnam
What a stunning day in Vietnam to explore the Mekong River Delta by boat with our web editor, @wandereatrepeat.
@wandereatrepeat

10. Inkaterra Reserva Amazonica, Puerto Maldonado, Peru
Amazonian mornings.
@veetravels


