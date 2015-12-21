Last Week's Top 10 Travel Instagrams

Dec 21, 2015
Winter and the architecture in Amsterdam make a lovely pair.
The best-loved Instagrams from @afarmedia last week
Adventure was the name of the game on @afarmedia last week. We traversed a dreamy suspension bridge in Vancouver, peered over the edge of a frosty waterfall in Iceland, and caught the sunrise at Angkor Wat. But we also appreciated the quieter moments: a wintry park bench in Paris, morning light in the Amazon and, best of all, the gingerbread-cookie houses of Amsterdam (above). Check out the rest of the top 10 below and don't forget to use #traveldeeper for a chance to be featured on @afarmedia next week!
2. Capilano Suspension Bridge Park, Vancouver, Canada
3. Pt. Reyes Lighthouse, Inverness, California
