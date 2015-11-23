Home>Travel inspiration

Last Week's Top 10 Travel Instagrams

By Maggie Fuller

Nov 23, 2015

share this article
flipboard
1. Old Havana, Cuba

PHOTO BY @TANVEERBADAL

1. Old Havana, Cuba

Around the world from Azerbaijan to Cuba

Article continues below advertisement

share this article
flipboard

From the quiet roads of Veneto, Italy, to the vastly underrated city of Baku, Azerbaijan, #traveldeeper stretched it's horizons last week. @afarmedia's Instagram was filled with vistas in Morocco, sunsets in Cambodia, everyday life in New York and Portugal, and a cheeky deer that popped up in Dublin. But the shot that stood out the most was @tanveerbadal's colorful Cuba (above). Check out the rest of the best below, see more at @afarmedia and don't forget to use #traveldeeper for a chance to be featured next week!

@wandering_three
2. Basilica of Saint Francis of Assisi, Assisi, Italy

On a clear day, you can see for miles from The Basilica of St. Francis of Assisi. Photo by @wandering_three #traveldeeper

@rozzad
3. Chelsea, London, England

Front door goals. Photo by @rozzad #traveldeeper 


@rosiedargenzio
4. Brooklyn Museum, Brooklyn, New York

The beautiful symmetry of the Brooklyn Museum. Photo by @rosiedargenzio #traveldeeper 

@brahmino
5. Borca, Veneto, Italy

A-frame bringing its A-game to the Italian countryside. Photo by @brahmino #traveldeeper 

@dankadanka

6. Phoenix Park, Dublin City, Ireland

#wokeuplikethis in Phoenix Park. Photo by @dankadanka #traveldeeper 

@joediazafar
7. Atlas Mountains, Morocco

To quote co-founder@joediazafarm: "Snow capped peaks. The sound of rushing water. Autumn colors. Perfect temperatures. Berber culture. Women toting bags of walnut leaves bigger than they are. Men chatting it up and relaxing in the shade. These villages just received electricity in the last 5 years. We are in the High Atlas of Morocco and I'm loving it."  #teamafar 

@wanderlustr
8. Royal Palace, Phnom Penh

The Royal Palace is a perfect spot to watch the sunset in Phnom Penh. Photo by @wndrlustr #traveldeeper 

@shelby_pollard
9. Ericeira, Portugal

Portugal knows how to bring the barber shop charm to life. Photo by @shelby_pollard #traveldeeper 

@wanderreds
10. Baku, Azerbaijan

Imagine the wonders that wait inside! Photo by @wanderreds #traveldeeper 

>>Next: An Instagram Tour of Chile in 16 Amazing Photos

popular stories

  1. It’s True—Americans Can Travel to This Beautiful European Country Right Now

    Tips + News

  2. As California Reopens, State Reminds Travelers to Visit Responsibly

    Tips + News

  3. Florida Has Started Reopening to Travelers—but Should You Go?

    Tips + News

Sign up for the Daily Wander newsletter for expert travel inspiration and tips

Please enter a valid email address.

Read our privacy policy

more from afar

The Best Airbnb Cabins Where You Can Escape From the World

The Best Airbnb Cabins Where You Can Escape From the World

Comfort Camping

Our Picks for Face Masks to Buy—and the Latest Rules for Wearing Them

Our Picks for Face Masks to Buy—and the Latest Rules for Wearing Them

Travel News

These Noise Canceling Headphones Are Perfect for Both WFH and Flying

These Noise Canceling Headphones Are Perfect for Both WFH and Flying

Tech

The Best Tripod for Travelers Is Super Compact and Not Dorky at All

The Best Tripod for Travelers Is Super Compact and Not Dorky at All

Gear