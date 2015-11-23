Last Week's Top 10 Travel Instagrams

From the quiet roads of Veneto, Italy, to the vastly underrated city of Baku, Azerbaijan, #traveldeeper stretched it's horizons last week. @afarmedia's Instagram was filled with vistas in Morocco, sunsets in Cambodia, everyday life in New York and Portugal, and a cheeky deer that popped up in Dublin. But the shot that stood out the most was @tanveerbadal's colorful Cuba (above). Check out the rest of the best below, see more at @afarmedia and don't forget to use #traveldeeper for a chance to be featured next week!





On a clear day, you can see for miles from The Basilica of St. Francis of Assisi. Photo by @wandering_three #traveldeeper





Front door goals. Photo by @rozzad #traveldeeper







The beautiful symmetry of the Brooklyn Museum. Photo by @rosiedargenzio #traveldeeper





A-frame bringing its A-game to the Italian countryside. Photo by @brahmino #traveldeeper





6. Phoenix Park, Dublin City, Ireland

#wokeuplikethis in Phoenix Park. Photo by @dankadanka #traveldeeper





To quote co-founder@joediazafarm: "Snow capped peaks. The sound of rushing water. Autumn colors. Perfect temperatures. Berber culture. Women toting bags of walnut leaves bigger than they are. Men chatting it up and relaxing in the shade. These villages just received electricity in the last 5 years. We are in the High Atlas of Morocco and I'm loving it." #teamafar





The Royal Palace is a perfect spot to watch the sunset in Phnom Penh. Photo by @wndrlustr #traveldeeper





Portugal knows how to bring the barber shop charm to life. Photo by @shelby_pollard #traveldeeper





Imagine the wonders that wait inside! Photo by @wanderreds #traveldeeper



